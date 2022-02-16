For Immediate Release: February 15, 2022

Contact: Nadia Reimer CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs (785) 338-3036 nadia.reimer@ks.gov

Commission Big Game Permits Awarded to Seven Kansas Non-profits

PRATT – During their virtual public meeting last month, Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commissioners drew the names of seven lucky conservation organizations that will receive Kansas’ highly-coveted Commission Big Game Permits. The program – which began in 2006 – allows Kansas chapters of eligible non-profit organizations to apply for one of seven big game permits, which can then be sold to raise funds for pre-approved conservation projects in Kansas.

One elk, one antelope or up to seven deer permits are issued each year, depending on applicant preference. The permits are either-species/either-sex and are valid statewide during any season with legal equipment for that season; and, they do not count against other big game permits the license holder is eligible for.

Once the permit is sold, 15 percent of the total sale price is kept by the organization. The remainder raised is then remitted to KDWP to be utilized on a jointly determined conservation project. Organizations drawn may receive just one Commission Big Game Permit in a three-year period.

Seven deer permits were awarded to the following conservation groups for 2022:

Ducks Unlimited – Independence Chapter KS-034 Chris Young, Regional Director 13934 W 120th St, Olathe, KS 66062 cyoung@ducks.org 913-333-2922

National Wild Turkey Federation – Central Kansas #16115 Brandon Wilmoth, Regional Director 290 W 20th North Ave, Mayfield, KS 67103 bwilmoth@nwtf.net 620-230-0929

Ducks Unlimited – Leavenworth Chapter KS-012 Chris Young, Regional Director 13934 W 120th St, Olathe, KS 66062 cyoung@ducks.org 913-333-2922

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation – National Chapter #16000 Jordan Brown, Regional Director 5705 Grant Creek Rd, Missoula, MT 59808 jbrown@rmef.org 785-219-9445

Pheasants Forever – McPherson Chapter #51 Chris Blackledge, Regional Rep 503 Ravine Dr., Council Grove KS 66846 cblackledge@pheasantsforever.org 620-767-2121

Ducks Unlimited – Upper Republican Chapter KS-049 Josh Williams, Regional Director - West 1609 E 7th St, Concordia, KS 66901 jwilliams@ducks.org 785-810-8000

Safari Club International – Kansas City Rodney Heinsohn, Secretary 8820 NE 108th, Kansas City, MO 64157 rodney.heinsohn@dignitymemorial.com 913-515-2249

Members of the public may contact the representatives listed above to learn when and where these permits may be auctioned or raffled in the future.

NOTE: At the time of the January 13 public meeting, the Safari Club International – Kansas City Chapter received it’s first choice preference for an elk permit; However, following the drawing, the organization opted to “switch” to it’s second choice preference of a deer permit, as deer permits have historically garnered more interest in past raffles.

This change was made possible by the fact that KDWP does not formally issue these permits until July (when all other big game tags are issued). Once a permit is formally issued, it becomes non-transferrable.

For more information on this program, visit ksoutdoors.com/KDWP-Info/Commission or contact Commission secretary Sheila Kemmis at (620) 672-0702.

