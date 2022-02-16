Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy 2.15.22

Submit Release
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Aubrey Phillips:

“Jennifer and I are incredibly saddened to learn of Deputy Phillips’ unexpected death. Our thoughts are with her friends and loved ones during this difficult time. As a member of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, she selflessly and courageously served her community and the people of California, and we are forever grateful for her service.”

Deputy Phillips, 36, passed away on February 12, 2022 after suffering a severe medical emergency in the line of duty.

Serving as an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy for two years, Deputy Phillips was assigned as a patrol officer contracted by the City of Dublin. She previously served as an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office jail technician for three years.

Deputy Phillips is survived by her husband, Josh, who is also a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office; three sons; and her parents.

In honor of Deputy Phillips, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

