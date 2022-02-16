Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,157 in the last 365 days.

The Green Mountain Care Board and the Department of Financial Regulation Will Join the Vermont Agency of Human Services to Investigate Wait Times for Medical Appointments

Waterbury, Vt.— Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith announced today that the Green Mountain Care Board and the Department of Financial Regulation are joining the agency’s investigation into wait times for medical appointments at health care organizations in Vermont.

“As I mentioned earlier this week, access to health care is more important than ever. Vermonters deserve affordable, high-quality care and they shouldn’t have to wait months for appointments. We are not trying to punish organizations. We really do want to understand the challenges across the system and help identify ways to remove the barriers.  The combination and collaboration of the Green Mountain Care Board, the Department of Financial Regulation, and the Agency of Human Services ensures coordination of this effort to examine wait times for access to health care as well as the combining of resources to help solve potential issues,” Smith said.

“Ensuring access to care is a critical component of the success of our health care system,” said Kevin Mullin, Chair of the Green Mountain Care Board.  “The data we are seeing and the anecdotes we are hearing have generated great concern by Board members. We welcome the opportunity to work with our state colleagues and our health care providers to quantify the problem and to identify solutions.”

“A relatively minor medical issue can turn into something much more serious when Vermonters are unnecessarily waiting many months for appointments,” said Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak. “An individual whose medical issue has become more serious certainly runs the risk of having a worse health outcome, but in addition, treatment for the more serious condition is likely to be more complex and expensive, which in turn drives up costs to the medical system and ultimately, to everyone’s health insurance premiums.” 

The investigation is a result of ongoing concerns regarding access to medical appointments. Ena Backus, the Director of Health Care Reform at the Agency of Human Services, will lead and coordinate the effort.

# # #

 

 

You just read:

The Green Mountain Care Board and the Department of Financial Regulation Will Join the Vermont Agency of Human Services to Investigate Wait Times for Medical Appointments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.