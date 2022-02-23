Study by European Society of Medicine (ESMED) Finds Risks linked with At-Home Prenatal Exercise During COVID-19 Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study, a multi-disciplinary effort conducted by researchers at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, was funded in part by the American Heart Association (AHA) and published by the European Society of Medicine (ESMED) in December of 2021. The researchers found that pregnant women who completed unmonitored, at-home exercise programs had significant increases in systolic and diastolic blood pressure (SBP and DBP, p<0.001 and 0.0003, respectively) as compared to pregnant women who participated in exercise programs that were supervised in-person (p=0.30 and 0.78, respectively). Full details on the study, can be viewed by visiting https://esmed.org/MRA/mra/article/view/2596

The trend continued when measured during late pregnancy, with in-person exercisers having lower measures of SBP and DBP in late pregnancy (p=0.04 and 0.01, respectively) relative to at-home exercisers. At-home exercise was correlated with higher late pregnancy SBP (r=-0.34, p=0.04), DBP(r=-0.42,p=0.01), and SBP change (r=-0.496, p=0.002). Despite the significant difference in blood pressure measures for each assigned group, there was no difference in infant birth outcomes.

In the paper, researchers hypothesize that the heightened blood pressure measures in participants of at-home exercise programs may be due to a lack of intensity in the exercise program as compared to programs offered by professional teachers and trainers. Additionally, participants may push themselves harder during exercise when observed by professionals. Another factor affecting outcomes in the study is participants’ adherence, as measures of participation in the at-home exercise programs were self-reported and therefore subject to participant bias.

This study is particularly relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic when lockdown restrictions have been implemented that affect access to exercise classes and facilities normally available to pregnant women. The researchers tested for COVID-19 infection among participants and found that none of the in-person exercise group participants contracted the virus during the course of the study. While restricting access to in-person activities has been cited as an important safety measure for vulnerable populations, this outcome suggests that with proper procedures in place to mitigate transmission, exercise can be conducted safely outside the home without a high risk of infection.

