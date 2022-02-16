POP MART Presents “The Journey of Art Toys” at Expo 2020 Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- POP MART held a “Journey of Art Toys” event at Expo 2020 Dubai from February 11 to 13. During the three-day events, the Franchise Centre of China Pavilion was the epicenter of Chinese art toys. The area featured POP MART’s well-known IP series, art toy products, and decorations, attracting visitors from all over the world to take photos and share online.
POP MART showcased a carnival at the venue, themed “The Journey of Art Toys,” to an international audience. Tourists flocked to the site with their “boarding passes” to admire various famous art toy exhibitions.
Previously, the Franchise Centre of China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai selected POP MART as the “designated supplier of the Franchise Centre of China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai”. During Expo 2020 Dubai from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, POP MART will present its most popular IP character series art toy and showcase art toy culture in the Franchise Centre. A POP MART International spokesperson said, “This is our first time entering the Middle East. We’re looking forward to introducing art toy culture from China and enhancing POP MART’s brand in the Middle East.”
Expo 2020 Dubai is a grand event worldwide, with over 200 countries participating and 25 million visitors. A POP MART spokesperson said the art toy company hopes to use Expo 2020 Dubai, a world-class platform, to introduce its brand to global consumers. As a company in the field of cultural industry, POP MART hopes to foster cultural exchange between China and other countries.
POP MART has successfully entered 24 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Singapore. In 2022, POP MART will continue to expand rapidly. Previously, POP MART officially opened its first Europe Store in London, UK.
Xiaoning Chen
