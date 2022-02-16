REDIVIDER BLOCKCHAIN EXTENDS DATA CENTER AND BITCOIN MINING CAPABILITIES WITH ENERGYX PURCHASE
The acquisition supercharges Redivider’s ability to meet the mobile data center demand for Bitcoin mining, 5G and cloud edge in Opportunity Zones nationwide.
Acquiring the immersion cooled data centers and software platforms designed by Trevin and his team aligns with our goals for a more robust and secure Bitcoin network and scaling HPC more broadly.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redivider Blockchain ("Redivider"), a privately held data center company deploying facilities throughout United States Opportunity Zone locations, announces today its plan to acquire the EnergyX business and all related data center technologies from Red Team Investments (“Red Team”), a Texas based investment company. EnergyX offers next-generation data center infrastructure with a proprietary, high-density single-phased liquid immersion cooling system along with a software platform to manage a network of data centers and fleet management software specifically designed for Bitcoin miners. Designed in partnership with Burns & McDonnell and Boundary Electric, these mobile data centers operate with extreme efficiency in any weather condition with any type of high performance computing power.
— Tom Frazier, CEO of Redivider Blockchain
The need by Bitcoin miners for energy efficient solutions continues to reach new levels globally. In order to meet this demand Redivider is manufacturing, deploying and operating mobile data centers. This strategy allows for parallel deployments and also helps reduce single-jurisdiction risks present in today’s monolithic facilities.
"EnergyX is the most advanced, automated and only enterprise grade modular, immersion cooled data center. The combination of the EnergyX and Redivider teams will deliver amazing innovation for clients, employees, and shareholders." – Trevin Vaughn, CEO of Red Team Investments
The transaction is expected to close in April 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature.
ABOUT REDIVIDER BLOCKCHAIN
Redivider Blockchain is a data center company focused on edge computing facilities throughout US Opportunity Zones. By building and deploying vertically integrated micro data centers, 5-50MW in size, Redivider can bring computing online faster than legacy monolithic sites. Redivider has a relentless focus on renewable energy implementation and property stewardship while creating jobs throughout America in the economic areas where the country needs it the most. Along with the insatiable demand for Bitcoin mining and edge computing Redivider can do well and do good at the same time.
ABOUT RED TEAM INVESTMENTS
Red Team is a private investment company that creates value by recognizing and aligning apparently unrelated opportunities within the energy, data and technology sectors. The unique position in the market is to build cohesive teams that enhance the products and services of our portfolio companies, connecting them with new customers and opening new markets.
Adam Greenberg
Redivider Blockchain
+1 844-969-2882
Introducing EnergyX Mobile Immersion Cooled Data Centers