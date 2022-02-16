CCHR Hosts a Seminar for Parents Who’d Like to Know About Their Parental Rights

It is a fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their minor children.

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater.

The most recent report on the Baker Act revealed that there were more than 37,000 initiations on children in a single year, with over 4,000 of these children under the age of 10.

Your right as a parent to direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health of your minor child is fundamental.

The seminar is designed to empower parents through an understanding of the bills passed in the 2021 legislative session to increase the protection of children.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is sponsoring a live complimentary seminar to better equip and inform parents on how to deal with the dangers their child could face from violations of the Baker Act - a law that allows people to be involuntary sent for psychiatric examinations.

The event is being held on Saturday - March 5th from 2:00pm - 3:00pm at the headquarters for CCHR Florida located at 109 N. Fort Harrison Ave in downtown Clearwater.

Nearly 38,000 kids were Baker Acted in 2019 and a quarter of those referrals came from schools. Advocates of mental health have long charged these seizures of children circumvented the rights of parents and pointed out that children are the fastest growing demographic. But thanks to the efforts of CCHR and other mental health activists, bills passed during the 2021 legislative session – the School Safety Bill and the Parents' Bill of Rights – now offer new layers of protection that give back to parents their right to choose when it comes to their children’s mental health. [1]

The learning objectives for the event are:

#1 To understand some of the basic rights parents have in Florida,
#2 To learn the process of how a child can be Baker Acted at school and what a parent can do to better protect their child.
#3 To review options parents have concerning the health and mental health of their children

This will be an informative and empowering hour. Anyone interested in attending the event should call 800-782-2878.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

[1] https://www.splcenter.org/sites/default/files/com_special_report_baker_act_costly_and_cruel.pdf

Diane Stein
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
+1 727-422-8820
You have the right to help your child before the initiation of a Baker Act. Schools are required to notify a parent before initiating a Baker Act.

About

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida (CCHR) is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog organization dedicated to investigating and exposing psychiatric human rights violations. CCHR Florida also educates Americans about their mental health rights, including the right to informed consent. CCHR Florida works side-by-side with like-minded groups and individuals who share a common purpose to stop abuses in the field of mental health. Many non-profit organizations and individuals are concerned about the excesses and harmful practices of psychiatry. Together, we have formed a strong movement that is especially active to help protect the rights of children.

