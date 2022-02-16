Nurturing the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs: The Barry Epling Scholarship for Young Entrepreneurs Available Now
Entrepreneur Barry Epling Has a Scholarship Opportunity Available For Current Students Who Would Like To Start Their Own BusinessLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An entrepreneur is perhaps one of the most exciting career paths one can experience in their life. Being an entrepreneur entails having ventures through different industries and getting to experience several things firsthand. However, being an entrepreneur isn’t all simple and easy as the path to become one is filled with risks and challenges. Rising and overcoming these risks and challenges is what separates the good entrepreneurs from the bad ones.
One of the best tools an entrepreneur can have at their disposal is their knowledge. Having knowledge and experience in the world of business comes extremely handy as it can help you make the right decisions while also being able to immediately resolve any problems that come your way. One of the best ways to gain knowledge is through attending university and studying business. This not only gives you the general gist of things but can also allow you the opportunity to experience things firsthand. Despite this, however, the sad reality is that not everyone can afford to attend university for business let alone university. For some, daily life without a stable source of income can be very difficult. This difficulty is only made much harder when things like academics get added to the mix. This sad reality becomes the main reason why many young aspiring entrepreneurs aren’t able to fulfill their dreams.
The rising cost of education and the struggles that young entrepreneurs face has become the main driving force of a scholarship program by Barry Epling. Having been a businessman and entrepreneur himself, Barry has found success in the field with multiple industries. He has gained experience as an entrepreneur in industries such as telecommunication all the way to stem cell therapy. His ventures have brought him all around the world, only contributing to his success. Having gone through the struggles himself, Barry understands the hardships one has to face when becoming a successful entrepreneur. Additionally, he also values how knowledge can become a powerful tool for anyone and everyone should have a chance to gain it.
The Barry Epling Scholarship for Young Entrepreneurs is Barry’s way of giving back to the next generation of entrepreneurs. His scholarship promises $1000 to one lucky young entrepreneur to help with tuition and school fees. The scholarship itself is open to all students who are either currently university students with plans to open their own business or high school students with plans to enter college and become an entrepreneur. Barry hopes that his scholarship will allow him the opportunity to foster and nurture the next generation of successful entrepreneurs.
