Montgomery County Council Public Safety Committee Holds Meeting on Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, February 16 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Committee to review the establishment of a Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee; partnerships to facilitate community informed police training

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m. to review Expedited Bill 49-21, Police Accountability Board – Administrative Charging Committee – Established, and Bill 17-21, Police - Community Informed Police Training.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz, Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmember Tom Hucker.

Expedited Bill 49-21, Police Accountability Board – Administrative Charging Committee – Established

Review: The PS Committee will meet to continue reviewing of Bill 49-21, Police – Police Accountability Board – Administrative Charging Committee – Established, which would establish a Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) for the County. This will be the third meeting in a series to discuss Bill 49-21. Two previous Committee meetings were held to discuss Bill 49-21 on Jan. 24 and Feb. 11, and two public hearings were conducted by the Council.

The Maryland General Assembly enacted a series of laws establishing uniform standards for police department operations throughout the state. One of these laws, House Bill (HB) 670, created a new uniform procedure for police accountability and discipline. This new law requires the governing body of each county to establish a PAB and an ACC to handle complaints of police misconduct from residents. HB 670 also gives the County PAB and the County ACC jurisdiction over police misconduct complaints against municipal police departments located in the County.

The goal of the bill is to help improve police accountability. The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the County Executive.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Marcus Jones, chief, Montgomery County Policy Department (MCPD); Darren Francke, assistant chief, MCPD; Dr. Earl Stoddard, assistant chief administrative office, Montgomery County; Lee Holland, president, Fraternal Order of Police; Elaine Bonner-Tompkins, senior legislative analyst, Office of Legislative Oversight; John Fitzgerald, chief of police, Chevy Chase Villagel; Andy Powell, deputy chief of police, Takoma Park; Mark Sroka, chief of police, Gaithersburg; Victor Brito, chief of police, Rockville; Laura Lanham, deputy chief of police, Rockville; Max Uy, chief deputy, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office; Lisa Blackwell-Sayles, MCGEO, Caroline Frederickson, PAC; Alicia Hudson, PAC; Eric Sterling, PAC; Dalbin Osorio, PAC; Nadia Salazar Sandi, PAC; Carlean Ponder, Silver Spring Justice Coalition (SSJC); Joanna Silver, SSJC.

Bill 17-21, Police - Community Informed Police Training

Review: The PS committee will review Bill 17-21, Police – Community Informed Police Training, introduced by lead sponsor Councilmember Jawando. Councilmember Riemer is a cosponsor of the legislation.

The purpose of the bill is to create partnerships between the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) and local educational institutions to recruit and train police officers in a manner that promotes community informed policing.

Bill 17-21 would create new requirements related to the recruitment, training and continuing education of police officers. In addition, the bill would require MCPD to collaborate and partner with local educational institutions to expand the recruitment of police cadets who reflect the diversity of the County, sponsor communication sessions with prospective cadets and community members and develop internship programs for prospective cadets.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Marcus Jones, chief, MCPD; Darren Franke, assistant chief, MCPD; David Smith, captain, MCPD; Dr. Sanjay Rai, senior vice president for academic affairs, Montgomery College; and Lee Holland, president, FOP, Lodge 35.

Release ID: 22-070 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Benjamin Sky Brandt 240-777-7884