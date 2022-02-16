New Advisory Committee Focused on Animal Care and Well-being Established

MARYLAND, February 16 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Council President Albornoz led effort to create the Montgomery County Animal Services Advisory Committee

ROCKVILLE, Md, Feb. 15, 2022–Today the Council unanimously enacted Bill 37-21, Animal Control – Animal Services Advisory Committee - Established. This new law, which was spearheaded by Council President Gabe Albornoz, creates a committee to advise the Montgomery County Council and the Executive about issues pertaining to animal care and welfare.

Some of the areas that the committee will focus on includes animal rescue, fostering and adoption, controlling the animal population, animal bite prevention and educating the public on safely coexisting with wildlife. The committee will also provide advice on issues related to the operation of the County's Office of Animal Services (OAS).

"A caring community shows compassion for all our animal friends, especially those who are lost or suffering," said Council President Albornoz, who also serves as chair of the Health and Human Services Committee. "The mission of our Animal Services and Adoption Center is not only providing care for lost and stray animals but also finding them loving homes. As Mahatma Gandhi once said, 'the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.' This new advisory committee will help ensure our animals are treated with humanity and compassion."

Issues of animal well-being are a significant interest to a large segment of County residents as evidenced by the activity at – and calls to - the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center and by the number of actively supported nonprofit organizations providing rescue and care services for domesticated animals and wildlife.

Moreover, the County is home to a wide variety of animal care experts and related organizations that can provide OAS with support and expertise that will allow OAS to better serve residents and animals.

The Animal Services Advisory Committee will have 11 voting members, who will represent different stakeholders, and three, non-voting ex officio members from the Office of Animal Services. All members will be appointed by the Executive and confirmed by the Council.

More information on Bill 37-21 can be found in the Council staff report.

If you are looking to adopt a pet, please visit Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

