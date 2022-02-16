Internet platform incorporated into disaster response by Churches of Scientology Disaster Response and other groups.
A volunteer welcoming clients to the Marshall Fire Response Disaster Assistance Center, which uses crisis cleanup for relief activities. All volunteers kept in sanitization as much as possible in a disaster.
CSDR Volunteer Ministers manning Crisis Cleanup table at the Marshall Fire Disaster Assistance Center near Boulder, Colorado.
Groups use high tech tools like Crisis Cleanup to help mitigate the confusion and frustration following hurricanes, tornados, floods, and other disasters.
Wise use of internet technology is a welcome tool in the world of disaster response to facilitate our relief activities.””WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent devastating fire outside of Boulder, Colorado, highlighted the successful use of an exciting technology in disaster response.
For years national disaster response organizations and local groups have sought ways to expeditiously put those in need of help following a disaster together with those offering help. Many ways were tried but most fell short. They were either ineffective or too cumbersome for use by survivors and volunteer relief organizations.
Imagine your local town is hit by a tornado, a flood or a fire. The disaster itself causes unimaginable confusion and frustration. Survivors sit in the grief of loss of their homes, businesses and often times family members and friends. Within a day or two, dozens of disaster response organizations flock to the area to help. Both sides are overwhelmed by the confusion of what to do, where to go, and whom to talk to. How do you easily marry up these two elements so real, effective help is delivered?
What is Crisis Cleanup? It is the right way to do things using internet technology to enhance - not replace – inter-organizational relationships. Crisis Cleanup is an interactive website that embraces and marries up the needs of disaster survivors with the volunteer disaster on the ground helping.
The backstory as told by Aaron Titus, Crisis Cleanup Executive Director, followed his personal account of frustration in trying to organize over 1,000 volunteers after Hurricane Irene hit New Jersey in August of 2011.
Over the years, Crisis Cleanup technology has spread to Australia, India, the Philippines, and other countries. In Mr. Titus’ words, “Crisis Cleanup’s real innovation is the ability to coordinate tens of thousands of volunteers from hundreds of organizations to thousands of sites after a disaster in a non-hierarchical collaborative environment.”
Joava Good, National Deputy Director of the Churches of Scientology Disaster Response (CSDR) is a firm believer in using Crisis Cleanup, so much so that CSDR has a dedicated volunteer to implement their coordination at all disaster responses.
“Helping to mitigate confusion and bring real help to those in need is vital following a disaster. Our response work is enhanced by using this website as we are in good communication and collaboration with other volunteer organizations on the ground and with the survivors. For example, following the devastating fires near Boulder, Colorado over New Years Eve, which burned thousands of acres and destroyed over a thousand homes and other buildings, CSDR helped man the Crisis Cleanup table with our Volunteer Ministers,” Ms. Good said. “Wise use of internet technology is a welcome tool in the world of disaster response to facilitate our relief activities.”
CSDR is the Church of Scientology’s disaster response program in the United States. It operates in most of the fifty states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as deploying volunteers on a regular basis to foreign countries to support their Church’s international disaster relief efforts. CSDR has been a member of the National VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) since 2006 and works closely with other disaster organizations to bring needed relief and care to those who are affected.
CSDR is tasked with the duties of providing spiritual care, as well as assisting with the unmet material needs of survivors, responders and caregivers who are affected by trauma, loss, upset, stress and confusion after a disaster. The basis of its long-term commitment to help is written throughout the Scientology scriptures and reflected in The Scientology Handbook, which is based on the works of L. Ron Hubbard, Founder of the Scientology religion, regarding the role of the Volunteer Minister.
