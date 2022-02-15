Leondra Kruger, a star on California's high court, is on Biden's Supreme Court list

Leondra Kruger has been a star in the legal profession for more than a decade. Though some Republicans have railed against President Biden's pledge to name a Black woman, calling it a "quota," when it comes to qualifications, Kruger has all the bells and whistles if Biden names her to the Supreme Court.
