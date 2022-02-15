Submit Release
UC Berkeley wants state Supreme Court to lift enrollment cap resulting from neighborhood group lawsuit

UC Berkeley is asking the state Supreme Court to block a judge’s order that required the school to freeze its enrollment while courts review an off-campus construction project opposed by neighborhood groups.

