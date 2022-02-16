Senga Energy Expanding Leadership Roles amid Unprecedented Surge in Renewables

Senga Energy Logo

The Small Business Powerhouse Brings on Industry Veteran to Train and Expand Their Sales and Consulting Team

We are committed to staying small, local, and agile, while at the same time growing intelligently to meet the increasing needs of our community.” — Chris Pelissie

EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senga Energy has opened the new year with a major addition to their team, welcoming Rick Jackson as their new Vice President of Sales. Mr. Jackson comes into the role with over 25 years of experience as an executive running sales and operations teams in the residential sector. With his leadership of the sales and consulting team, he brings crucial expertise to enable Senga to assist the growing number of businesses and homeowners seeking out renewable energy solutions in the state.

California’s Senate Bills 100 and 350 have placed a mandate for renewable energy in California, while new demands for power coming from the adoption of electric vehicles and the retiring of gas lines in many parts of the state mean that the total amount of electricity required under the mandates is increasing faster than infrastructure has been able to keep up. At the same time, California’s investor-owned utilities have increased their prices at the fastest rate in the nation, measured over the last decade. Senga Energy is signalling a commitment to continue to meet the needs of California’s homes and businesses for affordable and clean energy with this most recent addition to the company.

“We’ve had an amazing last few years, and with the growth that we’ve seen here, we knew it was time to bring someone in who could help us expand our ability to meet the growing demand for our services. Frankly, we didn’t need just someone, we needed Rick Jackson,” said Ricky Day, CEO of Senga Energy.

“We are committed to staying small, local, and agile, while at the same time growing intelligently to meet the increasing needs of our community,” said Chris Pelissie, President of Senga Energy. “Rick is going to help us grow the depth of expertise in our consultants, not just the size of our team.”

“I could see that all the indicators were there that [Chris and Ricky] have built a solid foundation. Their growth and customer satisfaction speak to that. I’m looking forward to working with the team here to expand our reach in the communities we serve,” Rick Jackson said. “We are poised for a year of major growth in revenue and employee and customer retention.”

Senga Energy estimates that the deployment of its solar power installations to date will have the equivalent effect of removing over 161,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere, or the equivalent of 18.4 million gallons of gasoline consumed. Additionally, they estimate that their current installations will save their clients across the residential, commercial, and government sectors more than $94 million in avoided electricity costs.

About Senga Energy:

Senga Energy, LLC is a certified small business with a mission to provide Californians with clean renewable energy as a savings rather than an expense. Senga has created and provided solar power solutions for residential, commercial, and government clients since 2016, and has over a thousand customers and growing. With options ranging from financing, equipment, construction and operational maintenance, Senga Energy also provides solar-as-a-service backed by the nation’s largest residential solar financiers, Sunrun and Sunnova. For more information, or to learn about Senga’s energy storage, EV charging, and efficiency upgrades, visit http://www.sengaenergy.com.