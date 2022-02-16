Museum of Ice Cream announces free kids innovation camp during SXSW
Over 300 families will experience a fully immersive educational and imaginative experienceAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the creative spirit of SXSW, Museum of Ice Cream Austin will host a free five-day innovation camp (Monday, March 14 - Friday, March 18) where children will be immersed in the sweetest experience of their lives. Using imagination and the help of our MOIC guides, kids will explore the creative processes involving innovation, entrepreneurship, science and design. They’ll learn ice cream history and participate in engaging activities ranging from science experiments to improv — all while learning to design a museum exhibit. Using the power of their newfound knowledge, kids will leave knowing how to build their very own Museum of Ice Cream!
MOIC ATX will welcome 300 families with children ages 5-16, each with one parent/guardian, to explore a world of imagination — at no charge. Kids will make their own ice cream, construct a toy with Clixo magnets, work on a MOIC business plan, and participate in live improv games to inspire mutual cone-ection. They will also learn how to speak confidently in front of an audience and each will receive an official certificate of camp completion!
Free tickets will be valid for one child and one guardian to reserve a spot on any day from Monday, March 14 - Friday, March 18, 2022 for a 60-90 minute experience beginning at 4p.
Registration will open at 10am CST on March 7, 2022 at www.museumoficecream.com/austin. Free tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis – and will be valid for one child and one guardian. Only one pair of tickets per family, please.
Museum of Ice Cream transforms concepts and dreams into spaces that provoke imagination and creativity. MOIC is designed to be a culturally inclusive environment and community, inspiring human connection and imagination through the universal power of ice cream. Museum of Ice Cream is a Figure8 brand.
