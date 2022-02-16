Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,161 in the last 365 days.

Museum of Ice Cream announces free kids innovation camp during SXSW

A mother and her children play a game together at Museum of Ice Cream

Museum of Ice Cream's *free* SXSW Kids Innovation Camp

Kids dance and play in an installation at Museum of Ice Cream Austin

Have scoops of fun at Museum of Ice Cream's *free* SXSW Kids Innovation Camp!

A mother and her child laugh while eating ice cream in front of a huge pink slide at Museum of Ice Cream

SXSW Kids Innovation Camp at Museum of Ice Cream Austin

Over 300 families will experience a fully immersive educational and imaginative experience

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the creative spirit of SXSW, Museum of Ice Cream Austin will host a free five-day innovation camp (Monday, March 14 - Friday, March 18) where children will be immersed in the sweetest experience of their lives. Using imagination and the help of our MOIC guides, kids will explore the creative processes involving innovation, entrepreneurship, science and design. They’ll learn ice cream history and participate in engaging activities ranging from science experiments to improv — all while learning to design a museum exhibit. Using the power of their newfound knowledge, kids will leave knowing how to build their very own Museum of Ice Cream!

MOIC ATX will welcome 300 families with children ages 5-16, each with one parent/guardian, to explore a world of imagination — at no charge. Kids will make their own ice cream, construct a toy with Clixo magnets, work on a MOIC business plan, and participate in live improv games to inspire mutual cone-ection. They will also learn how to speak confidently in front of an audience and each will receive an official certificate of camp completion!

Free tickets will be valid for one child and one guardian to reserve a spot on any day from Monday, March 14 - Friday, March 18, 2022 for a 60-90 minute experience beginning at 4p.

TICKETS + REGISTRATION:
Registration will open at 10am CST on March 7, 2022 at www.museumoficecream.com/austin. Free tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis – and will be valid for one child and one guardian. Only one pair of tickets per family, please.

IMAGERY:
Click here.

ABOUT MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM:
Museum of Ice Cream transforms concepts and dreams into spaces that provoke imagination and creativity. MOIC is designed to be a culturally inclusive environment and community, inspiring human connection and imagination through the universal power of ice cream. Museum of Ice Cream is a Figure8 brand.

Ryan Beshel
SIX4 Creative
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
Facebook

You just read:

Museum of Ice Cream announces free kids innovation camp during SXSW

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.