Update: Arrest made in connection with attempted murder in Holland, Vermont

ARRESTED: Jan Michael Valverde, 27, of New Haven, Connecticut

WANTED: Jessica Robishaw, 34, of Orleans County, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22A5000012

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Drew Cota

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8:21pm, Jan. 1, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: School Road, Holland, Vermont

INCIDENT TYPE: Shooting Investigation

Victim #1:

Jason Willey, age 38, of Derby Line

Injuries: Gunshot wound to the torso

Victim #2:

Valerie Lyon, age 57, of Derby Line

Injuries: Gunshot wound to the arm

Willey and Lyon are related. Willey is the son of Lyon.

Accused:

NAME: Jan Michael Valverde

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Connecticut

Wanted:

NAME: Jessica Robishaw

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans County, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following continued investigation into the New Year’s Day shooting of two people in the town of Holland, Vermont, the Vermont State Police announces the arrest of a suspect on multiple charges including attempted murder.

Jan Michael Valverde, 27, of New Haven, Connecticut, was arrested on unrelated charges Jan. 18, 2022, by police in his home state. Through investigation by the Vermont State Police, detectives identified Valverde as the suspect in the shooting of Jason Willey, 38, and his mother, Valerie Lyon, 57, both of Derby Line. Willey was critically injured, but his condition has since improved.

According to the VSP investigation, the shooting appears to have been related to drug distribution, and Willey was the intended target. The investigation into this incident led to a federal investigation and drug-related charges against other individuals that were announced Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in a separate news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Burlington.

Valverde is currently in custody in Connecticut and faces extradition proceedings prior to his return to Vermont, where he is expected to be charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains active and ongoing. Other arrests are anticipated as the investigation proceeds. Police are looking for Jessica Robishaw, 34, who has no permanent address but is known to reside in the Orleans County area. An arrest warrant has been issued for Robishaw on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information that may assist detectives with this investigation is encouraged to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police worked closely on this case with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Vermont and Connecticut; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont; and the office of Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett.

No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Valverde’s arraignment in Vermont, which will be scheduled following the completion of extradition proceedings in Connecticut.

***Update No. 1, 1:40 p.m. Jan. 2, 2022***

Shortly after 8:21pm the Vermont State Police received a report of what was believed to be a motor vehicle crash. First Responders arrived on scene and found Willey and Lyon wounded inside the vehicle from what appeared to be gunshots. The victims were transported to North Country Hospital then to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. The vehicle was seized and transported to the Derby Barracks where the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team is scheduled to process both the vehicle and the scene. Initial investigation is that the victims were targeted, and this does not appear to be a random act. The Vermont State Police are still developing information as to the identity of the suspect(s) involved.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious vehicles or activity in the vicinity of Valley and School Road in Holland around the time of the shooting are urged to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

This is an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

***Initial news release, 3:30 a.m. Jan. 2, 2022***

On 1/1/22 at approximately 8:21pm the Vermont State Police received a report of suspicious circumstances involving a vehicle on School Road in the town of Holland. Investigation revealed two individuals in a vehicle had been shot and were being transported to the North Country Hospital then Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in NH for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at the time of this press release. Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed activity on School Road around the time of the incident is asked to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. This appears to be an isolated and targeted incident. This is an active investigation and there is no further information available. Further press statements will follow with the identifications of the victims as well as any other information as it becomes available.

- 30 -