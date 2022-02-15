St. Albans Barracks - Vehicle Through the Ice in Mississquoi Bay - Request for Information
VEHICLE IN LAKE CHAMPLAIN
CASE#: 22A2000726
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Olson
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/15/22 – 1630 hours
LOCATION: Mississquoi Bay, Lake Champlain
TOWN: Swanton/Highgate
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION: Black Jeep Gladiator with 14 ft dual axel flat-bed trailer attached
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 15th, 2022 at approximately 1630 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a partially submerged vehicle through the ice in Mississquoi Bay near the Canadian Border in Lake Champlain. The vehicle, identified as a Black Jeep Gladiator is nearly submerged with a flat-bed trailer still attached. No one is believed to be inside the vehicle at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the vehicle and the operator they are asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. More to follow as the investigation continues.
