St. Albans Barracks - Vehicle Through the Ice in Mississquoi Bay - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

VEHICLE IN LAKE CHAMPLAIN

 

CASE#: 22A2000726                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Olson

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/15/22 – 1630 hours

LOCATION: Mississquoi Bay, Lake Champlain

TOWN: Swanton/Highgate

 

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION: Black Jeep Gladiator with 14 ft dual axel flat-bed trailer attached

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 15th, 2022 at approximately 1630 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a partially submerged vehicle through the ice in Mississquoi Bay near the Canadian Border in Lake Champlain. The vehicle, identified as a Black Jeep Gladiator is nearly submerged with a flat-bed trailer still attached. No one is believed to be inside the vehicle at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the vehicle and the operator they are asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. More to follow as the investigation continues.

 

 

Trooper Nicholas Olson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802) 524-5993

E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov

 

