David Franklin is Joined by Michael Manring and Owl Licks on PASSINGS, a Melodic and Harmonic New Instrumental Album

Multi-instrumentalist composer, David Franklin, is a fully self-taught artist who embraces musical expression as a way to navigate life.
Far from melancholy, Passings is a vibrant expression of these challenging years, a strong follow-up to Franklin’s ZMR Top 10-charting albums Songs of Potential Embrace (2017) and Dancing with Shadows (2015).
These soundscapes have given me a sense of peace somehow and my hope is that they may offer something to others…”OAKLAND, CA, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the world brings us to our knees, and words are hard to find, the creation of music is there for those with the ability to embrace it in search of solace. Multi-instrumentalist composer, David Franklin, is a fully self-taught artist who uses musical expression as a way to navigate life, while also guiding others in this holistic pursuit as a psychotherapist practicing in and around Oakland, California. Today, he releases his newest CD, Passings, a 15-song collection of soundscapes available in CD format on Bandcamp and Amazon, and in digital and streaming formats worldwide.
Franklin believes that music is one of humanity’s most powerful tools for healing. "The world is really loud right now, and I’m not trying to compete with the noise: I’m creating music for self-connection and healing in these uncertain times."
The album features Franklin on acoustic guitar, piano, synth and programmable music box, as well as his son Alex Franklin (aka Owl Licks) and the renowned fretless bass master, Michael Manring. Together, they recorded songs that honor the many transitions and endings which have happened in Franklin's life over the past few years: the death of both his parents, his children leaving home, changes related to the pandemic, and other profound endings. "These soundscapes have given me a sense of peace somehow, and my hope is that they may offer something to others," he shares.
Far from melancholy, Passings is a vibrant, harmonic expression of these challenging years, a strong follow-up to Franklin’s ZMR Top 10-charting albums Songs of Potential Embrace (2017) and Dancing with Shadows (2015). A lifelong musician, Franklin has spent more than 45 years exploring musical genres and experimenting in sound, evolving as a musician though rock, folk-pop, avant-garde and ultimately to contemplative and instrumental music. Fans of his previous albums are likely to enjoy this new work, which may also appeal to followers of pianists Nils Frahm and Olafur Arnolds, and innovative guitarists like Will Ackerman and Michael Hedges.
A new review by JWVibe.com states "...the element that sets Franklin apart from his peers is his ability to switch effortlessly between piano and acoustic guitar as lead melodic voices, allowing him a richer palette of expression. Combining that with nine tunes featuring the hypnotic, impossibly soul seductive bass of the great Michael Manring – and two featuring his guitarist son Alex Franklin – adds event deeper texture to the overall musical and harmonic grandeur."
Passings is Franklin’s 10th album, mixed and mastered by Warren Kahn at Banquet Studios in Medford, OR and distributed by CDBaby.
Read a feature story about Franklin's musical life in Ello: https://ello.co/robinja56/post/mhtmwotuswpwmdq3szhhrq
For more information, visit the artist's official website, at https://www.davidfranklin.com/ or find a selection of links to the new music at https://davidfranklin.hearnow.com/
