Zack Singh of San Francisco Explains the Mission of Project Open Hand and Why It Is Dear to Him
Zack Singh of San Francisco explained the mission of project open hand and why It Is dear to himSAN FRANCISCO,, CA, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zack Singh of San Francisco has had many setbacks in his life, and throughout his struggles, he has gained a valuable perspective when it comes to connecting with people. One of the projects he currently finds himself involved with is Project Open Hand. Here he volunteers in their kitchen, where they provide meals for those in need. While here, he has taken on a new passion for assisting his community and working on his knife skills. When he isn't volunteering here, he spends his time mentoring young software engineers.
Zack Singh of San Francisco Explains What the Mission of Project Open Hand Is
Zack Singh has many interests. One that he holds near and dear is Project Open Hand. Mr. Singh is proud to be involved with the outreach they provide for the local community. They provide meals for those who have faced challenging times that are also dealing with illness or disabilities, such as being HIV positive. The support they offer by feeding those in unfortunate situations has positively impacted him and has helped him grow as an individual. The skills he has gained in the kitchen will be something that he will carry for the rest of his life.
Zack Singh of San Francisco Details Why the Organization Is So Important to Him
While doing volunteer work, Zack Singh of San Francisco has been around many types of people who have faced many challenges that most of us take for granted. He has realized the importance of community and how sharing meals is one of the fundamental ways we all can relate to. This has given him a perspective that allows him to gain value in his life, all while adding value to someone else who needs extra support.
Zack Lists What He Gains By Volunteering
The benefits of volunteering have been a tremendous learning opportunity for Zack Singh. Besides making his community a better place for everyone he shares it with, he also has learned how to appreciate the variety of needs that different individuals face. He knows that although the people he helps support are there for the same reason, that does not mean they all got there in the same way. Discussing and relating to everyone's experiences has allowed him to gain insights that help him better serve a larger group of people.
Project Open Hand is an organization that Zack Singh of San Francisco wants everyone to know about. His commitment to the organization is reinforced because he knows they provide a greater good and add an enriching atmosphere for those in need of their support. He is grateful for the opportunity to do volunteer work in the community, and it has better helped him to appreciate his own blessings.
