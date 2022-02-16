Ganja Goat Guru to Release Fresh New Spring Harvest—Now Placing Early Bird Orders for Licensed Dispensaries.
Throughout Ganja Goat’s cycle of cultivation, all the way through to the dispensary’s final delivery point, our focus is and always will be on the quality and health of our plants/ products.”BEGGS, OKLAHOMA, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ganja Goat Guru feels that this harvest may very well be the best thus far since opening their doors in Beggs Oklahoma at the end of 2021. Fresh Flower will be coming off the line in the next 15 days. Oklahoma Licensed Dispensaries are invited to explore Ganja Goat Guru’s fresh harvest and variety of strains.
— Luke Gotcher-Vice President of Business Development
Ganja Goat Guru is founded on the highest-grade genetics in the market and remains focused on providing the best cannabis for medicinal purposes. Ganja Goat Guru has invested several million dollars to build a 1st class fully automated indoor cultivation facility that rivals any high-end facility and Cannabis seen in either Colorado or California.
According to Executive Vice President of Business Development, Luke Gotcher, “We recognize the Oklahoma Cannabis market has seen its share of upheaval with cultivators and dispensaries going out of business over the past few months. Ganja Goat has been built and funded to weather the storm. We are a company that our dispensary partners can count on to be here for the long term by providing consistency, high quality, variety, and affordability”.
Our new strains include Snow Caine, Sugar Caine, MK Ultra, Wookies, Channel and Super Glue. We also have multiple choices of edibles including Gummies, Beverages, Vapes, and CBD / Delta 8 brands.”
In addition to providing top shelf products, Ganja Goat Guru also provides a great deal of marketing support along with a wide selection of products and education for our dispensary partners. Throughout Ganja Goat’s cycle of cultivation, all the way through to the dispensary’s final delivery point, our focus is and always will be on the quality and health of our plants/ products. This focus ensures our dispensary partners that their customers are receiving the very best experience.”
Ganja Goat will be taking Early Bird orders for its upcoming Harvest for the fresh release of flower. Attention Oklahoma Licensed Dispensaries: If you’ve never tried Ganja Goat, right now is as good as any to give us a try. We have always had great harvests, but this harvest is monumental. It is rich in potency and variety. Call 918-616-0755 or reserve your supply by emailing Luke@Ganja-Goat.com
Luke Gotcher
Ganja-Goat Guru
+1 918-616-0755
Luke@Ganja-Goat.com
