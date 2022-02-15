Family Allergy Acquires Largest Allergy Practice in Philadelphia

Family Allergy & Asthma, an allergy medical practice headquartered in Louisville, has acquired Allergy & Asthma Specialists, a Philadelphia-based group.

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Allergy & Asthma, a leading allergy medical practice headquartered in Louisville, announced an acquisition of Allergy & Asthma Specialists, a Philadelphia-based allergy practice. The deal closed on February 14, 2022. Family Allergy & Asthma will provide operational support to Allergy & Asthma Specialists, which will continue to operate under the same name.

The acquisition brings Family Allergy & Asthma to 67 board-certified allergists serving 82 offices across six states.

Allergy & Asthma Specialists was founded in 1989 and is the medical practice of 10 board-certified allergists serving eight locations, and will operate as a division of Family Allergy & Asthma. There will be no reduction of staff as a result of the partnership, and all locations will remain open.

“Since establishing our practice in 1989, Allergy & Asthma Specialists has been committed to delivering the highest level of care to patients throughout the region,” said Robert Anolik, MD, founder of Allergy & Asthma Specialists. “Partnering with Family Allergy & Asthma will allow our physicians and staff to focus solely on patient care while continuing to expand access to board-certified allergists for patients in our area.”

Family Allergy & Asthma first expanded into Pennsylvania in August of 2021, acquiring Allergy & Asthma Consultants with offices in York, PA, and Hanover, PA.

“We are thrilled to welcome this outstanding group of providers to the Family Allergy & Asthma team,” said Dr. Jim Sublett, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Family Allergy & Asthma. “Their approach to patient-focused care aligns with our core values, making them a perfect fit and strengthening our company by adding such a respected practice in one of the largest markets in the US.”

Family Allergy & Asthma is a regional allergy & asthma medical practice located in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Founded in 1979 by Drs. Stephen J. Pollard and James L. Sublett, the group has grown to include 67 board-certified allergists seeing patients in 82 offices throughout the region. Family Allergy & Asthma’s mission is to help patients remove the limitations of their allergic and asthmatic conditions. For more information, visit FamilyAllergy.com

