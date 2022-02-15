T&T’s Education Levels, High Development and Cocoa Research Ripe for EU Investment Opportunities

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 15 - Trinidad and Tobago has many opportunities and assets to benefit from access to grant funding, technical assistance and loan facilities available to the Latin American and Caribbean Region in excess of €1billion to support the fisheries sector, the cocoa industry, eco-tourism and the leisure industry. There are also potential benefits for the maritime sector, offshore activities with regard to the energy sector as well as counter-terrorism, disaster risk reduction, cyber technology and more.

This is according to members of a high level delegation visiting Trinidad and Tobago from the European Union (EU) in Brussels. The visitors cited Trinidad and Tobago’s education levels, infrastructure development, human resources as among the top in the Caribbean, and the cocoa gene bank and research facility ranking among the top in the world and definitely on the EU’s radar as an area for further development.

Mr. Brian Glynn, Managing Director of the Americas for the European External Action Service (EEAS); Ms. Myriam Ferran, Deputy Director General of International Partnerships (INTPA); Ms. Olga Baus, Head of Section for the Caribbean (INTPA) with other members of an EU delegation are currently visiting Trinidad and Tobago from Brussels to deepen ties with the Government and meet with different organisations to discuss investment opportunities. On Monday February 14, the delegation, accompanied by Head of EU Delegation to Trinidad and Tobago Peter Cavendish, met with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Planning and Development Mrs. Joanne Deoraj; Deputy Permanent Secretary Ms. Marie Hinds; Head of the Ministry’s European Development Fund Unit, Mr. Davin Jagessar as well as the Head of the Multilateral Environmental Agreements Unit, Mr. Kishan Kumarsingh. The Planning Ministry serves as the focal point for the EU and its partnership with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.

The EU has expressed interest in enhancing work with Trinidad and Tobago to support developing our digital economy and discussions have commenced with the Ministry of Digital transformation. Also priorities for the EU in Trinidad and Tobago are the Green Deal, and work is already being done with renewable energy and the installation of solar photo voltaic panels and a solar park at Piarco. The EU is also eyeing support to Civil Society and post COVID-19 recovery, which all dovetail with key goals of Trinidad and Tobago’s National Development Strategy: Vision 2030 and Road to Recovery Policy. According to Mr. Jagessar, tertiary level institutions in Trinidad and Tobago are also interested in exploring technical support and funding to facilitate applied research. As another sector for exploration, PS Deoraj mentioned the need for enhancing education using technology as a teaching tool in more advanced ways, especially now with the challenges to the education system caused by the global pandemic as another area of interest.

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis previously emphasized that Trinidad and Tobago has been working with the EU for over 40 years and is in full support of deepening the relationship while at the same time expanding investment opportunities for Trinidad and Tobago.

One key variable in accessing these opportunities will be the upcoming signing of the new Cotonou Agreement, which will facilitate Trinidad and Tobago’s eligibility to bid from a regional pool of €800 million in grant funding and technical support for further national development. Trinidad and Tobago is also qualified for loan financing through the European Investment Bank to the amount of €300 million and €8 million available for studies to support national development.

Discussions to gain more information about the Government’s priority areas will continue this week, as Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Keith Rowley is also scheduled to meet with the delegation. There are also discussions slated to be held with the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs.