Alexei Overchuk attends meeting of co-chairs of Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan

RUSSIA, February 15 - Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk and Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda held a meeting of co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan. The meeting was held via videoconference.

The parties discussed measures to further develop trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan, as well as cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, communications, regional cooperation, and culture.

Special attention was given to the bilateral interaction issues laid out during the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Tajikistan on 27 December 2021. The implementation of agreements reached at the seventeenth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was also discussed.

Alexei Overchuk stressed that Russia and Tajikistan were old strategic partners interested in a comprehensive dialogue.

“We cooperate closely in many areas, which is natural given our high level of trade, diverse ties in industry and shared economic interests. In April 2022, we plan to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Tajikistan. This is a milestone where we can review our cooperation, including in the economy; Russia is Tajikistan’s leading trade and economic partner. The total volume of investment in the Tajik economy is estimated at $1.6 billion. There are about 300 companies with Russian participation operating in Tajikistan, and we are taking steps to promote these positive dynamics,” the deputy prime minister said.

Plans to further strengthen and maintain cooperation between regions were also discussed.

“We have great potential to develop the interregional dialogue in a wide range of economic sectors. About 60 Russian regions maintain trade and economic ties with Tajikistan,” Alexei Overchuk said. He called the conferences on interregional cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan an effective tool for expanding cooperation between the regions (the eighth conference took place on 30 November 2021 in Bokhtar).

“Once again, the conference reaffirmed its status as a platform where current issues of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan can be discussed. I know that the ninth conference will help further expand interregional ties between the two countries,” Alexei Overchuk noted.

Cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan in cultural areas was noted as an important element of bilateral relations. The discussion included the implementation of a project to build five schools in Tajikistan where classes will be taught in Russian. They are scheduled to open in September of this year.

The deputy prime minister noted that the two countries maintain positive dynamics in developing Russian-Tajik cultural cooperation. They noted the Days of Russian Culture in Tajikistan among the key events, held with support from the Russian and Tajik culture ministries.

The parties reaffirmed their interest in continuing a constructive dialogue to strengthen relations between Russia and Tajikistan in all areas of cooperation.