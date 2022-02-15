New Clean Tech Park to bolster new industry and opportunities on PEI

CANADA, February 15 - Government announced the development of a Clean Tech Park that includes a Clean Tech Academy and a Clean Tech Learning and Innovation Centre.

The vision for this project is to establish an industry-led cluster and destination that attracts and facilitates the growth of companies, entrepreneurs and talent focused on advances in technologies, processes and knowledge that contribute to clean growth.

PEI’s Clean Tech Park, which will include a 44,000 square foot Clean Tech Learning and Innovation Centre in Georgetown, brings together many provincial priorities - education, the economy and the environment, and will help create a new sector for growth on PEI, much like what we saw with the bio science sector.

The Park will also include 60-acre business park with space to be the future home of new and existing businesses in the Clean Tech space to operate. To promote growth and encourage businesses in the space to cluster in the Park in Eastern PEI, the Clean Tech Park is planned to be the first tax-free Clean Tech development zone committed to in the 2020 Speech from the Throne. Site preparation work will be completed in the Clean Tech Park by Fall 2022, with phase one including 15-acres of commercial lots available for new and existing companies.

“This is a vision that brings students and industry together. We are thinking towards the future and creating new opportunities for growth on PEI. We want to inspire the development of the next generation of leaders in clean tech growth through truly unique learning experiences.” - Premier Dennis King

The Park, located in Georgetown, will also be the home of the Clean Tech Academy and will offer a Certificate and a Master’s Degree in Cleantech Leadership through a joint initiative of Holland College and the University of Prince Edward Island. There will be graduate pods and incubation space as well as collaborative areas allowing students to connect and learn from industry.

“The Clean Tech Learning and Innovation Centre will be PEI’s future home for clean tech innovation, business, energy and education,” said Steven Myers, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action. “Supporting the next generation to find new solutions to today’s challenges will ensure we reach our ambitious net zero targets.”

“This is an excellent real-world learning opportunity for our students,” added Greg Keefe, President of the University of Prince Edward Island. “They will get the chance to work within the private sector or in entrepreneurial settings. These types of work placements are so valuable.”

“Holland College has been a proud member of the Georgetown community for over 20 years, and we are thrilled to work alongside government and UPEI to ensure students have ample opportunities to help build what’s next,” said Sandy MacDonald, President of Holland College.

Backgrounder

PEI’s vision is to establish an industry-led cluster and a destination that attracts and facilitates the growth of companies, entrepreneurs, and talent focused on advances in technologies, processes and know-how that contribute to clean growth.

Clean Tech Park

The Clean Tech Park is PEI’s future home for clean tech innovation, business, energy and education.

This park will seek to grow PEI’s expertise and demonstrate ecological and economical practices as a baseline for sustainable futures.

60-acre business park to be developed in phases.

Phase one: 15 acres.

Site preparation work to be completed by Fall of 2022.

Commercial lots available for business by Fall of 2022.

Clean Tech Learning and Innovation Centre

The Centre is a destination for students, industry and government to collaborate, learn and innovate.

The 44,000 sq. ft. building will house the Clean Tech Academy, graduate pods and incubation space as well as collaborative space.

Clean Tech Academy