Governor Hochul Announces $230 Million in Additional Food Assista... February 10, 2022 | Albany, NY Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the... Learn more…

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for February. All households participating in SNAP —including those already at the maximum level of benefits —will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, bringing in roughly $230 million in federal funding into the state's economy.

"The pandemic continues to exacerbate food insecurity throughout New York State, which is reflected by the large number of households that continue to rely on the lifeline that is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,” Governor Hochul said. "These vital food benefits are playing an integral role in helping New Yorkers put food on the table, providing much-needed relief as we continue to take aggressive measures in our fight against COVID-19.”

The emergency assistance supplement is provided to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month on SNAP – a federally funded program overseen by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level –$835 for a household of four –will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these benefits posted between now and the end of the day Thursday, Feb. 17. Those SNAP households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits post between Thursday, Feb. 10 and Friday, Feb. 25.

Starting in April 2020, OTDA began issuing the emergency supplemental benefits to SNAP households receiving less than the maximum monthly benefit amount. When New York State’s emergency declaration expired in June 2021, the agency successfully worked with the federal government to secure the maximum allotment for all SNAP households until the expiration of the federal declaration, which is currently expected to extend into May.

Last year alone, OTDA distributed roughly $2.5 billion in supplemental benefits. Nearly 1.6 million households totaling more than 2.7 million New Yorkers received the supplements in December.

SNAP benefits are also playing an integral role in New York’s economic recovery, with every federal dollar invested generating up to $1.54 in economic activity, according to a federal study quantifying the impact of SNAP on the U.S. economy. The study also found that an additional $1 billion invested in new SNAP benefits could support roughly 13,560 jobs nationwide.

OTDA Acting Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said, “No New Yorker should be left to worry whether they have the means to feed their household. These supplemental benefits have played a critical role in helping hundreds of thousands of households across our state to make ends meet and avoid food insecurity.”

As with the prior months, the payments will be delivered directly to recipients' existing Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts and can be accessed with their existing EBT cards. Like regular SNAP benefits, the supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will automatically carry over to the following month.

Find more information on the emergency supplemental SNAP benefits, including answers to frequently asked questions, here. New Yorkers can check their eligibility for SNAP and apply online by visiting mybenefits.ny.gov.