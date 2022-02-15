Governor Establishes Office of the Chief Disability Officer February 14, 2022 | Albany, NY Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the establishment of the Office of the Chief Disability Officer to advocate on behalf of persons... Learn more about…

In 1983, the State Office of the Advocate for the Disabled was established through Executive Order 26. The primary task of the office was to advocate on behalf of persons with disabilities and implement laws that prevent discrimination against the community.

However, the function and responsibilities of the office was to a large extent absorbed into a different body when the Commission on Quality of Care and Advocacy for Persons with Disabilities (CQC) was established in 2011. The CQC was then disbanded when the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs (The Justice Center) was created.

While there have been many advances in the services available for people with disabilities, it is critical to prioritize the needs of the entire disability community, which includes individuals with physical sensory, mobility, intellectual, developmental, and psychiatric disabilities, with a Chief Disability Officer who leads a well-resourced office.

Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Acting Commissioner Kerri Neifeld said, "At OPWDD, we applaud Governor Kathy Hochul for continuing to show people with disabilities across New York State that they have a strong and supported voice in her administration. The appointment of a Chief Disability Officer will not only provide a driving force to uphold the rights of all New Yorkers with a disability, but this new position will also help ensure that people can live as independently as possible within the community of their choice fully supported to achieve their individual goals, and help break down silos and ensure people can access the supports they need."

Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, "The appointment of a Chief Disability Officer for New York State is a most welcome step toward meeting the vital goal of ensuring fairness, inclusivity, and accessibility for New Yorkers with special needs. This is an opportunity for New York State to increase awareness about disabilities and change perceptions. The Governor has made a great choice for the State's first Chief Disability Officer. No one is more qualified for the post than Kimberly T. Hill, with her extensive background in advocating for people with disabilities."

Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Sheila J. Poole said, "OCFS is celebrating the appointment of a chief disability officer for our state. Ensuring against discrimination of and advocating for the needs of people with disabilities will create an empowering equity and inclusivity culture statewide. And the disability community's needs will be incorporated into policies, which is vital. OCFS is particularly pleased since the New York State Commission for the Blind falls under our purview."

Office of Children and Family Services' Commission for the Blind Associate Commissioner Julie Hovey said, "We are very pleased to support the office of the Chief Disability Officer. This is exciting and a needed resource to assist people with disabilities to excel personally and professionally in New York State. People with disabilities should have full access to all that New York State has to offer, and together, we can create new opportunities as well as a greater understanding of the importance of true accessibility. The Commission thanks Governor Hochul for her strong commitment to help blind and visually impaired New Yorkers."

New York State Chief Diversity Officer Julissa Gutierrez said, "It is an honor to welcome Kimberly T. Hill to lead the State's new Office of the Chief Disability Officer. This announcement is a testament to Governor Hochul's commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion across the State. Representation matters and this announcement also demonstrates the importance of centering leaders with lived experiences. I'm looking forward to working with Kim, who is an expert in this field and a tireless advocate for people with disabilities."

Office for the Aging Acting Director Greg Olsen said: "I applaud Governor Hochul for establishing the Office of the Chief Disability Officer, and Kim Hill is the perfect pick to lead it. I’ve known Kim for decades, having worked alongside her in the Assembly and through the establishment and implementation of the Most Integrated Setting Coordination Council (MISCC). Approximately 30 percent of New Yorkers age 60 and over living in the community have a disability. Many are assisted by offices for the aging and local partners, including the network of Independent Living Centers (ILCs) who provide in-home supports and connections to vital resources that promote independence and accessibility. This person-centered approach is a shared responsibility across all state agencies and programs, and Kim is the ideal person to advance this critical work.”