FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TUESDAY, FEB. 15, 2022 CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director Got To Be NC Festival Press Office 919-707-3004; andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov Got to Be NC Festival seeks food and commercial vendors, Got to Be NC members and antique tractors Registration deadline for food and commercial vendors is March 1 Registration deadline for Homegrown Marketplace vendors is April 1 RALEIGH – Planning is underway for the 2022 Got to Be NC Festival and organizers are looking for the best of North Carolina to participate. Outdoor food and retail product vendors and farm-equipment hobbyists can apply at ncstatefair.org. The Got to Be NC Festival will be held at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, May 20-22. The annual event features food, wine and beer from across North Carolina, farm animals, music, rides and games, and one of the largest displays of antique tractors and farm equipment in the Southeast. Festival food and commercial vendors Food concessionaires, commercial vendors and organizations interested in exhibiting at the festival have until March 1 to complete their application at ncstatefair.org. For more information, contact Letrice Midgett, commercial space administrator, at 919-839-4502 or email at Letrice.Midgett@ncagr.gov. Calling antique tractor enthusiasts and tractor clubs The festival is also looking for tractor collectors and clubs who want to be part of the event, including a daily tractor parade through the fairgrounds for tractors in working order. Participation is free and open to individuals and clubs, but pre-registration is required. Contact Pat Short at 336-706-9796 to register or for questions. National farm broadcaster Max Armstrong will be on hand to announce the Sunday, May 22, tractor parade lineup. Got to Be NC members wanted for the Homegrown Marketplace April 1 is the deadline for North Carolina-based food and beverage companies interested in participating in the Homegrown Marketplace. To be eligible for the Homegrown Marketplace, vendors must be members of the Got to Be NC marketing program. Got to Be NC program members should contact Sherry Barefoot at sherry.barefoot@ncagr.gov with questions. Registration forms and vendor applications for the Homegrown Marketplace are available at https://gottobenc.com/event/gtbnc-festival/. -30-