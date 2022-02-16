Yuka Group Inc. Anticipates 60% Growth Margin with Beauty Shopping Website: www.bestbeautyfinds.com

Yuka Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUKA)

NORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yuka E-Commerce (“YUKA”) is an E-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels that ensure brands reach their full potential and new upcoming brands looking to enter or expand new markets. Their current website WWW.BestBeautyFinds.com has showcased the best beauty brands that customers have found to be very unique, along with the best prices on specialized products.

Best Beauty Finds is a beauty website that was founded on the idea that glamour stands out above the crowd with its diverse selection of skincare, bath and body, wellness products, and more, all designed to help their customers find the most finest beauty products at an affordable price that you can’t find in any retail or online store.

“Through our products, through our actions and through our belief that everyone is beautiful and deserves to feel their most beautiful, we work and showcase only the most luxurious and beneficial products that deliver real results and empower you to feel your most confident.” said Meir Avitan, President of Yuka Group Inc. “Grossing over $1.1M since inception with products supplied by only the most exceptional brands in the beauty industry, we anticipate to increase our YOY sales by 60% by end of Q4 2022.” He added.

As of 2016, WWW.BestBeauty.com Finds has made it accessible to its customer to find better deals and a wide range selection that satisfies almost everyone that visits their site. From special promotions to their flash sales, they have unbeatable prices on name brands — sometimes up to 90% off. Its quality products are also hand selected by their team of specialists to make sure every order goes out as efficient as possible with only the highest quality.

Yuka holds an impressive portfolio of over 150+ world-renowned brands that fall directly under this category including skincare, makeup, haircare, hair tools, and cosmetic devices/tools.

YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client’s brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography. For more information, visit our website at www.yukaecom.com

At WWW.BestBeautyFinds.com , we are all about helping you be your best self. You are spectacular, and you should be able to bring out your inner glow without breaking the budget doing so! We have a huge variety of products to help you be the best you can be and some of the best deals in the industry. We offer cosmetics, skincare, bath & body, wellness products, hair products, and much more, from over eighty leading industry brands.

For more information, visit our website at www.BestBeautyFinds.com

Find out more about the company here: https://www.bestbeautyfinds.com/blogs/news/discovering-the-best-of-beauty-with-best-beauty-finds



