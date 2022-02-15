Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Sabine River Authority Of Texas Board Of Directors

TEXAS, February 15 - February 15, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Colonel Jeanette Sterner and appointed Elton Brock and Darrin R. Rudolph to the Sabine River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on July 6, 2027. The purpose of the Sabine River Authority is to conserve, store, control, preserve, utilize, and distribute the storm and flood waters and the waters of the Sabine River and its tributaries.

Colonel Jeanette Sterner of Holly Lake Ranch was honorably discharged from the United States Army and Texas Army National Guard after 30 years of service. While serving in the Texas Army National Guard, she worked for the Veteran Administration Medical Center in Dallas as a vocational rehabilitation counselor and clinical coordinator for the Veterans Homeless Program. She is an active member of the Military Officers Association of America, VFW Mineola, and the Women’s Service Guild Holly Lake Ranch. Additionally, she is vice president of Greater Hawkins Veterans Memorial Association and former president of Holly Lake Ranch Veterans Association and the Women’s Auxiliary to Greater Hawkins Memorial Association. Sterner received a Bachelor of Arts from Oklahoma City University, a Master of Science from Trinity University, and a Master’s degree in Strategic Planning for Global Situations from the Army War College, where she completed her thesis on Homeland Defense: The Texas Option.

Elton Brock of Marshall is a contracts manager for the Cyber Innovation Center. He is a member of the Institute for Supply Management, currently serving as a member of the Education Committee, and previously as president and education director of the Southwest Forum, and as president of the Austin and Waco chapters. He is a member and former director of the Texas Bass Nation and a member of the Texas Bass Federation. Brock received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Business and a Master of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University

Darrin R. Rudolph of Longview is the owner of Rudy’s Transport Services of East Texas, LLC and is the pastor of Greenhill Baptist Church. He is a member of the Independent Funeral Directors Association and 3rd Degree Member of Fred Douglas Lodge. He is a former gubernatorial appointee on the Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services. Rudolph received a Funeral Director Certification from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from American InterContinental University.