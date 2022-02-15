Rhode Island Becomes #1 in the Nation for Percentage of Population Fully Vaccinated

RHODE ISLAND, February 15 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Rhode Island is now ranked as the leading state in the nation for percentage of its population that is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at 80%. Rhode Island also currently ranks 3rd in the nation for COVID-19 boosters at over 37%.

"Rhode Islanders should be proud of the progress we've made together in getting our population fully vaccinated," said Governor Dan McKee. "This milestone is an encouraging sign for the health of our state and the future of our economic recovery – but we cannot stop here. Our path out of this pandemic depends upon Rhode Islanders getting their boosters and staying up to date with their vaccines – and right now, that is our focus. We currently rank 3rd in the nation for boosters at over 37%. We have the momentum to increase that number – let's keep it going."

"Severe illness from COVID-19 is now largely preventable because of the primary series vaccines and booster doses that we have available," said Interim Director of Health Jim McDonald, MD, MPH. "The success of Rhode Island's vaccination campaign is a main reason why our hospitalization rate per case in January did not reach the levels that we saw at prior points in the pandemic. However, COVID-19 is still with us. It is critical that we all remain up to date with our COVID-19 vaccinations. Vaccination is fast, it's easy, and it's your best protection against serious illness from COVID-19."

Since COVID-19 cases peaked most recently in early January, Rhode Island has seen a 94% decrease in case rates. Hospitalizations have decreased by 52% since their peak in mid-January. Rhode Island is tied for 3rd in the nation for vaccinations among children ages 5 to 11.

