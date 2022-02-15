BCI- B West-New Haven Barracks/Aggravated Sexual Assault and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct w/ a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20B502371

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Adria Pickin

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: February 11, 2022, at approximately 1445 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct w/ a Child

ACCUSED: Benjamin James

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: Less than 10-years-old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 14, 2020, Detectives assigned to the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations were notified of a suspected sexual abuse case involving a juvenile victim. Detectives along with the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF) began an investigation into the reported sexual abuse. The report was historical, however the juvenile was less than 10-years-old at the time of the incident. Subsequent to the investigation, Benjamin James (34) of Weybridge, VT was issued a citation on February 11, 2022 for the above mentioned charges. He is scheduled to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 21,2022 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 21, 2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Adria C. Pickin

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West

Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472

802-388-4919 (P) 802-453-7918 (F)