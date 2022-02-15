Submit Release
BCI- B West-New Haven Barracks/Aggravated Sexual Assault and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct w/ a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20B502371

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Adria Pickin                                   

STATION: New Haven                    

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: February 11, 2022, at approximately 1445 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct w/ a Child

 

ACCUSED: Benjamin James                                                

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: Less than 10-years-old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 14, 2020, Detectives assigned to the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations were notified of a suspected sexual abuse case involving a juvenile victim. Detectives along with the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF) began an investigation into the reported sexual abuse. The report was historical, however the juvenile was less than 10-years-old at the time of the incident. Subsequent to the investigation, Benjamin James (34) of Weybridge, VT was issued a citation on February 11, 2022 for the above mentioned charges. He is scheduled to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 21,2022 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  March 21, 2022 at 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Adria C. Pickin

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West

Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472

802-388-4919 (P) 802-453-7918 (F)

 

