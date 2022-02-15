BCI- B West-New Haven Barracks/Aggravated Sexual Assault and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct w/ a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20B502371
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Adria Pickin
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: February 11, 2022, at approximately 1445 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Salisbury, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct w/ a Child
ACCUSED: Benjamin James
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: Less than 10-years-old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 14, 2020, Detectives assigned to the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations were notified of a suspected sexual abuse case involving a juvenile victim. Detectives along with the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF) began an investigation into the reported sexual abuse. The report was historical, however the juvenile was less than 10-years-old at the time of the incident. Subsequent to the investigation, Benjamin James (34) of Weybridge, VT was issued a citation on February 11, 2022 for the above mentioned charges. He is scheduled to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 21,2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: March 21, 2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Adria C. Pickin
Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West
Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks
2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472
802-388-4919 (P) 802-453-7918 (F)