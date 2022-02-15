Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,082 in the last 365 days.

River Otter trapping season closed in the Clearwater Region

The river otter harvest quota for Idaho’s Clearwater Region was reached on Monday, Feb 14. The otter trapping season for the entire region closes 72 hours after the harvest quota has been met. As a result, the otter season for the entire region will close at 11:59pm on Friday, Feb 18.

Any otter trapped in the Clearwater Region after 11:59pm must be surrendered to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office, 3316 16th St. Lewiston, ID for a $10.00 reward.

Trappers can call 1-800-323-4334 for the most up-to-date information on harvest limits and closures. For more information on reporting requirements, review page 34 of the Upland Game, Turkey & Furbearer Seasons and Rules, or contact the Fish and Game office in the Clearwater at 208-799-5010.

You just read:

River Otter trapping season closed in the Clearwater Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.