Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 13, 2022, in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:29 pm, the suspect entered a business at the listed location and approached a store employee. The suspect brandished a handgun, demanded money from the register and property from the establishment. The employee complied. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/g1uJHMhJyEc

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.