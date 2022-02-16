CEDRIC MILLAR LAUNCHES THE QUALITY PAY PROGRAM™ TO SUPPORT COMPANIES STRUGGLING WITH COSTLY SUPPLY CHAIN CHALLENGES
Mississauga, ON (February 16, 2022) – Cedric Millar Integrated Solutions, Inc. (‘Cedric Millar’) announced today the launch of The Quality Pay Program™ - an optimized invoice audit and payment program designed to take the “sting” out of manual and ineffective invoicing connected to all your freight and supply chain needs.
Powered by Cedric Millar, Canada’s trusted provider of supply chain solutions, The Quality Pay Program™ eliminates the financial drain caused by most freight audit & pay processes, using automated processes powered by modern, robust technology.
“Our goal is to find and eliminate the many errors that manual processes will often miss,” says Cedric Millar’s Vice President of Finance & Accounting, Ann Pompilio, “The Quality Pay Program helps turn companies’ freight audit & pay function from a cost center, into a profit center.”
The Quality Pay Program™ is unlike any other invoice audit program on the market because it’s specifically designed to support freight and supply chain invoice processing. The Cedric Millar team’s decades of logistics and supply chain experience, combined with their deep understanding of custom processes and software development brings a truly unique product to the market.
“Cedric Millar has a deep commitment to ‘Listen, Learn, and Evolve’ with our customers,” says Managing Director Brian Ware. “The Quality Pay Program answers companies’ urgent need to address rising costs in the market. They need help now. Cedric Millar is in a unique position to immediately begin reducing costs associated with waste and bring real-time and detailed visibility to their overall supply chain spend.”
The Quality Pay Program™ serves every industry vertical, auditing invoices from providers of transportation, warehousing, customs, and any other supply chain service providers while bringing necessary business intelligence to the forefront.
ABOUT CEDRIC MILLAR
Cedric Millar Integrated Solutions is a leading Canadian 4PL provider specializing in: Intelligent Supply Chain Solutions & Technology, Transportation & Warehouse Management, Freight Brokerage Services, Small Package Services, Dedicated/Fleet Management Solutions, Pro-Fit® Placement Services, Freight Audit & Payment Services, Business Intelligence & Reporting, and Consulting & Engineering Services.
Cedric Millar’s robust experience, and ultimate pursuit, is in building and executing optimized supply chain solutions for shippers and manufacturers across North America. Cedric Millar leverages their best-in-class suppliers and technology to drive service and process improvements - resulting in reduced costs and enduring satisfaction for our customers.
Cedric Millar has two locations in the Greater Toronto Area, one in Montreal, and another planned in Vancouver in 2023, as well as complimentary operations in Cincinnati, Ohio and Los Angeles, California. . For more information, please go to: www.thequalitypay.com OR www.cedricmillar.com or call toll-free at 1-888-998-1009
