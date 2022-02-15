PennDOT Announces Plans Display for Route 8 in the City of Franklin and Sandycreek Township, Venango County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to improve the roadway for Route 8 (Pittsburgh Road) in the City of Franklin and Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

The project includes Route 8 between the intersection with Polk Cutoff and the intersection with Route 62 (Mercer Road).

The project includes milling and repaving of the existing asphalt, drainage work, guiderail, signing and pavement markings. The traffic signal at the Pone Lane intersection will be replaced and a left arrow will be added for traffic turning from Route 8 southbound onto Pone Lane. A flashing beacon will be installed at the Polk Cutoff intersection.

Work is expected to occur in the 2022 and 2023 construction seasons.

Traffic will be controlled by single lane closures and flagging operations.

The plans display for the Route 8 Resurfacing Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until March 1 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Matthew W. Hetrick, P.E., at mhetrick@pa.gov, or 814-678-7386.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Matthew W. Hetrick, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at mhetrick@pa.gov or 814-678-7386.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

