Announcing Zann Auror: The Brand Bridging the Gap Between Luxury and Cost-Effective Watches

The brand’s pride and joy is the Lux et Veritas – a stunning watch entirely made of 100% sapphire.

SINGAPORE, February 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a jewelry market filled with watches at both expensive and budget-friendly price points, Zann Auror will soon be entering the competition with its watch brand that bridges the gap between luxury and cost-effectiveness.Zann Auror is a masterful men’s watch brand that has spent quality hours in research, design, and branding to develop the world’s first Microbrand Tourbillion Watch - made entirely out of sapphire crystal, including its stunning bracelet. The brand’s upcoming Kickstarter launch will boast four remarkable designs, which include the Claritas, Veritas, Altair, and its star product, the Lux et Veritas. Lux et Veritas is produced using complex full sapphire tourbillion technology which has taken the company three years to refine. The remaining models exclude this technology, though they are all hand-designed and each boast their own unique features.“There are only a few markets who are capable of producing a full sapphire watch, however, we stand differently because we customize our sapphire watch with ample knowledge about the industry to bring the consumers quality, comfort, appealing aesthetics, and cost-savings,” says one of Zann Auror’s co-founders, Darrell Chan. “Even in our pre-launch phase during the ongoing pandemic, we are still pushing forward to get our technology to the point where we develop the perfect prototype of Lux et Veritas.”“As I’m sure readers can appreciate, sapphire is very expensive, especially in the quantities we use for Lux et Veritas,” states co-founder, Dominic Leong. “In fact, the only two other luxury watch brands in the world that make a 100% sapphire watch cost more than $10,000 USD. Our aim is to be well below this price point to bridge the gap between luxury and affordability.”To catapult the brand into the limelight, Zann Auror will launch its startup luxury watch project on Kickstarter. The company will make the Lux et Veritas an exclusive collection with low supply, with backers pledging for this product being assured that 100% of their pledge goes to the watch. This serves as a promise that Zann Auror has the technology to produce such an extensive collection.“We anticipate Zann Auror will launch at the end of February,” says Loh Chong Hoe, co-founder. “We also anticipate that the demand for Lux et Veritas will be very high, as 100% sapphire and tourbillion are usually limited to brands like Hubolt and Chanel. Don’t miss your opportunity to own a men’s watch that is sure to turn heads.”For more information about Zann Auror, or to be notified about the brand’s launch, please visit https://www.zann-auror.com/launch About Zann AurorZann Auror was founded pre-pandemic in 2019 by three watch enthusiasts, Darrell Chan (Co-founder), Loh Chong Hoe (Co-founder), Dominic Leong (Co-founder). The company works closely with developers and manufacturers on full sapphire technology, while meeting the wants and needs of consumers looking for affordable luxury watches.