Carl O. Sherman District 109 cities developing local all-abilities parks

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

02/14/2022

LANCASTER – Three cities in State Representative Carl O. Sherman’s District 109 have or will be revealing new parks within the next year. These parks are special because they are part of a trend featuring all-abilities park equipment in order to create an outdoor experience for children of all ages and abilities. “These parks create a sense of community for all ages and are an excellent way to further community engagement throughout each city as well as District 109 overall,” Sherman said. The City of Glenn Heights teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas to create its own brand-new all-abilities park. The park’s anticipated opening date is June of 2022. The Make-A-Wish Park is being developed as part of the Glenn Heights City Center Project. “The City of Glenn Heights is thrilled to see the development of our Make-A-Wish Park at the Glenn Heights City Center,” Glenn Heights City Manager David Hall said. “This park will also serve as a potential central hub for the Make-A-Wish Foundation to host its Wish activities and we are glad to be a part of that. This additional utilization and inclusivity at the park will also create even more positive activation in the city, to coincide with what Glenn Heights is doing now in leading residential growth and increased commercial activities for the ongoing transformation from a small bedroom community to a fully-amenitized city.” The City of DeSoto broke ground on its All-Abilities park in September of last year, which is now completed. The Ernie Roberts Park on Pleasant Run Road has established a playground area with inclusive elements that include ramps, merry-go-round, zipline swing and soft surfaces for children using necessary mobility devices. The City of Ferris is also breaking ground on the Earlene Jackson Municipal Park in about 60 days, which will also be part of the continuing trend of all-ability parks in the area. “Inclusive playgrounds are key for social and physical inclusion,” Sherman concluded. “These parks can also help reduce prejudices through social interaction and I congratulate these cities for their commitment to creating a positive environment for all.”

