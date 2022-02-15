Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,073 in the last 365 days.

Carl O. Sherman District 109 cities developing local all-abilities parks

member image

Carl O. Sherman District 109 cities developing local all-abilities parks  print page

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.
02/14/2022

LANCASTER – Three cities in State Representative Carl O. Sherman’s District 109 have or will be revealing new parks within the next year. These parks are special because they are part of a trend featuring all-abilities park equipment in order to create an outdoor experience for children of all ages and abilities. “These parks create a sense of community for all ages and are an excellent way to further community engagement throughout each city as well as District 109 overall,” Sherman said. The City of Glenn Heights teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas to create its own brand-new all-abilities park. The park’s anticipated opening date is June of 2022. The Make-A-Wish Park is being developed as part of the Glenn Heights City Center Project. “The City of Glenn Heights is thrilled to see the development of our Make-A-Wish Park at the Glenn Heights City Center,” Glenn Heights City Manager David Hall said. “This park will also serve as a potential central hub for the Make-A-Wish Foundation to host its Wish activities and we are glad to be a part of that. This additional utilization and inclusivity at the park will also create even more positive activation in the city, to coincide with what Glenn Heights is doing now in leading residential growth and increased commercial activities for the ongoing transformation from a small bedroom community to a fully-amenitized city.” The City of DeSoto broke ground on its All-Abilities park in September of last year, which is now completed. The Ernie Roberts Park on Pleasant Run Road has established a playground area with inclusive elements that include ramps, merry-go-round, zipline swing and soft surfaces for children using necessary mobility devices. The City of Ferris is also breaking ground on the Earlene Jackson Municipal Park in about 60 days, which will also be part of the continuing trend of all-ability parks in the area. “Inclusive playgrounds are key for social and physical inclusion,” Sherman concluded. “These parks can also help reduce prejudices through social interaction and I congratulate these cities for their commitment to creating a positive environment for all.”

For media inquiries, please contact Rita Cook at Rita.Cook@house.texas.gov or 818-219-0132.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.424

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0953

(512) 463-5887 Fax

103 N. Dallas Avenue

Lancaster, Texas 75146

(972) 227-1064

You just read:

Carl O. Sherman District 109 cities developing local all-abilities parks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.