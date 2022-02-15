Tampa Bay Wave CEO Receives 2022 Angie Joseph Excellence in Mentorship Award
Tampa Bay Wave CEO, Linda Olson, recognized for outstanding leadership by building an organization that provides mentoring to hundreds of entrepreneurs annuallyTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Wave today announced that the Tampa Bay Business Journal has recognized Linda Olson as an honoree of the 2022 Business Woman of the Year Awards program. Olson was named the recipient of the Angie Joseph Excellence in Mentorship Award, which acknowledges a woman who has provided mentorship and guidance to others.
A Tampa Bay native, Linda Olson is the CEO & founder of the nonprofit, Tampa Bay Wave, the region’s largest tech startup community that has supported ~400 startups since 2013 with nationally-recognized business accelerator programs, co-working space, and more. Collectively, these startups have raised $500+ million and created 3,700+ jobs.
Olson is known for her passion for helping others in her community, especially for current or aspiring entrepreneurs. In addition to founding Tampa Bay Wave, she has led numerous regional coalitions throughout the region to help bolster the tech startup ecosystem and grow Tampa Bay’s national reputation for tech talent and startups. She has not only mentored countless local entrepreneurs, but she has led the effort to build Tampa Bay Wave’s 130+ person volunteer mentor network. She is also often recruited to coach and mentor startups at various national conferences and competitions, including many years with the annual Startup of the Year competition.
Olson has served on numerous boards and committees over the years with significant leadership experience such as the Tampa Downtown Partnership Foundation, Visit Tampa Bay Advisory Board, Straz Center Information Technology Advisory Board, Tampa Bay Technology Forum Foundation Board, and the Women’s Business Centre Advisory Board. Linda is currently serving as an Honorary Commander at MacDill Air Force Base. She is also a proud alum of Leadership Tampa, class of 2018, and is current member of Leadership Florida class of 2022. She is also an original member of Startup America Partnership and is currently an active member of Startup Champions Network. In 2019, Linda was selected to the U.S. delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Bahrain.
The Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Business Woman of the Year Awards honors Tampa Bay's most powerful and influential business women. Recipients are selected from a variety of industries and are professionals who have made a difference in their communities. Criteria included business success, community involvement, leadership ability and influence on the region.
Honorees will be recognized at a black tie awards gala on March 11 at The Vinoy in downtown St. Petersburg and will be profiled in a special section of the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
ABOUT TAMPA BAY WAVE:
Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise, and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay. Since March 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported more than 300 tech startups thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. Tampa Bay Wave also receives support from individuals such as Michael and Korrine Fraser and Kyle Taylor, founder of The Penny Hoarder, as well as from corporate partners such as A-LIGN, Bank of America, Bellini Better World, Encore Bank/STi, EY, Florida Blue, Florida Funders, Florida Business Development Corp, Frontier Communications, JPMorgan Chase, KnowBe4, MacDonald Ventures, Nielsen Foundation, Rays/Rowdies Foundation, Tampa Electric, Truist Foundation, and Vinik Family Foundation. Tampa Bay Wave is also a member of the GAN network of accelerators. For more information, visit www.tampabaywave.org.
