Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,126 in the last 365 days.

World's First Blockchain-based Decentralized Marketplace For Precious Metals Released To The Public

freemarket one

freemarket one

FM1, short for Freemarket One, is the world’s first decentral and totally anonymous marketplace where traders can buy and sell precious metals.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Februari 15, 2022 – From the desk of Kelly Johnson, Project Manager of xRhodium and Freemarket One. For immediate release.

FM1, short for Freemarket One, is the world’s first decentral and totally anonymous marketplace where traders can buy and sell precious metals like gold, silver, platinum and much more.

Without a KYC or AML traders can install the software on their computer and create an account.

FM1 has the Tor browser built in and enabled by default, as well as End-2-End encryption.

FM1 makes use of two different blockchains: a base blockchain which stores encrypted user data like reviews. The market blockchain uses a float genesis block and contains data about offers and trade history. This means that the public records of transactions between peers will be wiped out periodically, thus producing a clean slate for the traders with the generation of a new genesis block.

About xRhodium
xRhodium is a rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future, it is not a fork of Bitcoin. XRC uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. XRC is the only and native token for the Freemarket One decentral, anonymous marketplace.

About FreemarketOne
The best way to trade goods & services worldwide, completely anonymously. Upon the launch of FreeMarketOne (FM1), precious metals will be the first category out of many supported in the near future.

Contact Kelly on:
E-mail: kelly.johnson@xrhodium.org

Relevant links:
xRhodium website
FreemarketOne website
Discord channel

Kelly Johnson
FMone.org
kelly.johnson@fmone.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

World's First Blockchain-based Decentralized Marketplace For Precious Metals Released To The Public

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.