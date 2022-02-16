World's First Blockchain-based Decentralized Marketplace For Precious Metals Released To The Public
FM1, short for Freemarket One, is the world’s first decentral and totally anonymous marketplace where traders can buy and sell precious metals.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Februari 15, 2022 – From the desk of Kelly Johnson, Project Manager of xRhodium and Freemarket One. For immediate release.
FM1, short for Freemarket One, is the world’s first decentral and totally anonymous marketplace where traders can buy and sell precious metals like gold, silver, platinum and much more.
Without a KYC or AML traders can install the software on their computer and create an account.
FM1 has the Tor browser built in and enabled by default, as well as End-2-End encryption.
FM1 makes use of two different blockchains: a base blockchain which stores encrypted user data like reviews. The market blockchain uses a float genesis block and contains data about offers and trade history. This means that the public records of transactions between peers will be wiped out periodically, thus producing a clean slate for the traders with the generation of a new genesis block.
About xRhodium
xRhodium is a rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future, it is not a fork of Bitcoin. XRC uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. XRC is the only and native token for the Freemarket One decentral, anonymous marketplace.
About FreemarketOne
The best way to trade goods & services worldwide, completely anonymously. Upon the launch of FreeMarketOne (FM1), precious metals will be the first category out of many supported in the near future.
Contact Kelly on:
E-mail: kelly.johnson@xrhodium.org
Relevant links:
xRhodium website
FreemarketOne website
Discord channel
Kelly Johnson
FMone.org
kelly.johnson@fmone.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter