Supply Chain Wizard Joins NJMEP Affiliate Program to Support New Jersey Manufacturers
Supply Chain Wizard and New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program join forces to support manufacturers in New Jersey
I am delighted to join the NJMEP community. NJMEP is an important partner to reach over 11,000 manufacturers in NJ and potentially support their Digital Transformation programs.”NEW JERSEY, PRINCETON, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply Chain Wizard is the latest Affiliate Member giving NJ manufacturers more information about the latest digital technologies available to help build capabilities among manufacturing leaders to facilitate faster adoption of Industry 4.0 transformations to stay competitive in the ever-changing marketplace.
Over 11,000 manufacturing businesses call New Jersey home and each one can increase its competitiveness by investing in new, revolutionary technologies. This partnership is going to help highlight some of the opportunities currently available to small-medium ‘MADE in New Jersey’ manufacturing businesses.
SCW provides its Digital Factory Cloud Software & Internet of Things (IoT) Platform as a service to manufacturers of all sizes with end-to-end solutions to enable manufacturers’ data-driven digital transformation journey. Specifically for small to medium-size manufacturers, it offers speed (same-day implementation), simplicity, and scalability with affordable pricing options.
Digital Factory platform is leveraging IoT sensors, machine learning-based applications, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to automate & optimize shop-floor data collection and decision-making processes. Digital Factory solutions are:
● OEE Tracker: Track production performance & increase throughput
● Labor Tracker: Improve labor productivity & reduce overtime
● Asset Tracker: Digitally track your shop-floor assets in real-time
● Digital Forms: Design your own forms to digitally collect shop-floor data
● IoT Hub: Automatically collect shop-floor data via advanced IoT technology
● Digital Logbook: Manage your GMP logbooks & approval workflows digitally
● Scheduler: Visually manage & optimize production schedules with shop-floor integration
Since 2000...
NJMEP has helped manufacturers secure more than $6.03 Billion in realized value.
NJMEP helped manufacturers invest over $1.2 Billion in their plants, people, and systems.
NJMEP helped manufacturers increase sales by over $1.05 Billion
Manufacturers saved over $730 Million by engaging with NJMEP
NJMEP helped manufacturers retain over $2.99 Billion in sales.
Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D., Founder & CEO of Supply Chain Wizard, commented,
"I am delighted to join the NJMEP community, an organization that has been supporting manufacturers in NJ for more than 25 years. As SCW, we have been helping leading manufacturers and contract manufacturers to transform their manufacturing processes with Digital Supply Chain, Track and Trace services and Digital Factory Software solutions and NJMEP is an important partner to reach over 11,000 manufacturers in NJ and potentially support their Digital Transformation programs.”
John W Kennedy, CEO, NJMEP, commented, “We are excited about Supply Chain Wizard joining the Affiliate Program. This partnership will help expose ‘MADE in New Jersey’ manufacturers to more Industry 4.0 technologies currently available and accessible to small/medium businesses. Our first step forward is hosting a webinar with Supply Chain Wizard leadership to give them the opportunity to explain their technology and its value. By connecting and engaging with these kind of companies, we can help manufacturers start asking questions about Industry 4.0 and let them learn about affordable technologies that can have a dramatic impact on their business.”
For more information on the “How to boost productivity & profitability in small/medium-sized manufacturers” webinar, please visit here to learn more and register.
https://cvent.me/o7VqPN
About Supply Chain Wizard
Supply Chain Wizard, a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, is a digital innovation and solutions firm, and a global leader specializing in serialization and traceability, supply chain strategy, and digital transformation programs. Supply Chain Wizard partners with organizations in designing, developing and implementing digital solutions using state-of-the-art technologies such as Internet-of-Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Blockchain through its cloud platform to enable end-to-end digital supply chain transformations in life sciences, pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries. Serving some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and consumer goods manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and packagers, Supply Chain Wizard is dedicated to adding sustainable value through data-driven decision-making from shop floors to executive boardrooms.
About NJMEP:
NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey’s manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance.
For more than 25 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $6.03 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.
