Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,054 in the last 365 days.

Closure of Desert Inn Road Under I-515 (US 95) Planned for Next Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Desert Inn Rd. will close beginning Monday, Feb. 21 so crews can rebuild the final section of the I-515 (US 95) bridge at that location. Additional ramp and lane restrictions are planned at various times to accommodate work. 

I-515 (US 95) AT DESERT INN 

  • Monday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. to Friday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. - Desert Inn Rd. will be closed in both directions under I-515 (US 95).  As with previous closures of Desert Inn, NDOT has worked with CCSD and RTC to provide transportation to pedestrians. Those needing assistance can call the RTC’s customer care line at (702) 228-7433. 

  • Monday, Feb. 21 to Friday, Feb. 25, nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (the following day) – I-515 northbound off-ramp to Boulder Hwy will be closed.  Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane from Flamingo Rd. to Boulder Hwy during that time. 

DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS 

  • Monday, Feb. 21 to Thursday, Feb. 24, nightly from 11:00 p.m. to 6 a.m. (the following day) – Northbound I-515 reduced to one lane near Las Vegas Blvd. 

  • Tuesday, Feb. 22, 8:00 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Wednesday) – Both directions of Eastern Ave. will close under I-515 (US 95).

The work is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project in downtown Las Vegas.  

For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.# # #

You just read:

Closure of Desert Inn Road Under I-515 (US 95) Planned for Next Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.