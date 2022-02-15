Closure of Desert Inn Road Under I-515 (US 95) Planned for Next Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Desert Inn Rd. will close beginning Monday, Feb. 21 so crews can rebuild the final section of the I-515 (US 95) bridge at that location. Additional ramp and lane restrictions are planned at various times to accommodate work.

I-515 (US 95) AT DESERT INN

Monday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. to Friday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. - Desert Inn Rd. will be closed in both directions under I-515 (US 95). As with previous closures of Desert Inn, NDOT has worked with CCSD and RTC to provide transportation to pedestrians. Those needing assistance can call the RTC’s customer care line at (702) 228-7433.

Monday, Feb. 21 to Friday, Feb. 25, nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (the following day) – I-515 northbound off-ramp to Boulder Hwy will be closed. Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane from Flamingo Rd. to Boulder Hwy during that time.

DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS

Monday, Feb. 21 to Thursday, Feb. 24, nightly from 11:00 p.m. to 6 a.m. (the following day) – Northbound I-515 reduced to one lane near Las Vegas Blvd.

Northbound I-515 reduced to one lane near Las Vegas Blvd. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 8:00 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Wednesday) – Both directions of Eastern Ave. will close under I-515 (US 95).

The work is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project in downtown Las Vegas.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.