Webinar: Online Safety Guidance and Resources for K-12 Schools (February 24)

Please join the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse on February 24 at 3:00 PM EST for an informational webinar on online safety featuring guidance and resources for kindergarten through grade 12 schools.

The session will feature guest speakers from the Homeland Security Investigations Cyber Crimes Center (C3) and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). Presenters will provide an overview of how to make the internet a safer place for students and protect children from crimes of victimization.

Schools, educators, and parents can help build resilience against online violence, as well as foster digital ecosystems that are safe and secure for students. Through promoting online safety practices and improving digital literacy and critical thinking skills, the K-12 community can help reduce certain risk factors among youth.

The discussion will feature additional school safety-related resources available through SchoolSafety.gov, as well as a Q&A session.

When: February 24, 2022, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM EST

February 24, 2022, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM EST Where: Adobe Connect (access link to be provided one day in advance of the event)

Adobe Connect (access link to be provided one day in advance of the event) For: K-12 School Superintendents and Principals; School and District Administrators; Teachers and School Staff; School Counselors and School Psychologists; Emergency Management; School Resource Officers; Parents

K-12 School Superintendents and Principals; School and District Administrators; Teachers and School Staff; School Counselors and School Psychologists; Emergency Management; School Resource Officers; Parents Registration: https://schoolonlinesafetywebinar.eventbrite.com

If you have any questions, please contact the School Safety team at SchoolSafety@hq.dhs.gov.