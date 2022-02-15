Submit Release
Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman to Depart Wolf Administration

Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) Commissioner Jessica Altman will resign her position with the commonwealth on Friday, February 25.

“Commissioner Altman has been a steadfast leader for Pennsylvanians throughout her tenure in state government including protecting access to high-quality, affordable health care by holding insurance companies accountable, ensuring adequate consumer protections and education is available and easily digestible, and overseeing the creation of the commonwealth’s very own state-based exchange, Pennie,” said Gov. Wolf. “Thank you, Commissioner Altman, for your dedication to the commonwealth. Your commitment to Pennsylvanians will be missed.”

Prior to her appointment, Commissioner Altman served as the Chief of Staff for the Pennsylvania Insurance Department where she oversaw policy initiatives for the agency and coordinated with other state agencies and external groups. She has also held positions at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight, where she developed policy and facilitated the implementation of the Affordable Care Act.

“I would like to thank Governor Wolf for the opportunity to serve my fellow Pennsylvanians,” said Commissioner Altman. “I am humbled and grateful to have worked alongside such dedicated public servants throughout the Wolf Administration, but especially at the Insurance Department. Together, we have made insurance more affordable and accessible for all Pennsylvanians and I am proud of the work that we have accomplished together.”

Following Altman’s departure, Gov. Wolf also announced that current PID Chief of Staff Mike Humphreys will serve as Acting Insurance Commissioner.

Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman to Depart Wolf Administration

