Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,054 in the last 365 days.

TDOC, American Job Center To Host Resource And Career Fair

MARYVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction’s (TDOC) Maryville Field Office is teaming up with the American Job Center to host a community resource and career fair for justice-involved individuals in Maryville and its surrounding communities.  The event, this Friday, February 18 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, is aimed at helping those recently released from jail or prison make contact with resources necessary for their success, including educational assistance, ID assistance, financial planning, housing, and legal guidance.

“Success for justice-involved individuals hinges on their ability to secure gainful employment, stable housing, healthcare, and other vital resources,” TDOC Employment Specialist Tony Whatley says.  “Events like the upcoming resource and career fair help to bypass the obstacles justice individuals face when trying to access these vital resources.”

All individuals with a criminal background who are searching for assistance with housing, education, employment, healthcare, legal, or identification are encouraged to attend.

WHAT:  Community Resource & Career Fair

WHEN:  Friday, February 18, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE:  1749 Triangle Park Drive, Maryville, TN

You just read:

TDOC, American Job Center To Host Resource And Career Fair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.