MAH Healthcare Tokenizing healthcare with the help of Defi and Blockchain

MAH Healthcare (Htrax Coin) Solidifies Plans to Integrate Blockchain with Healthcare, Announces the Launch of Revolutionary Private Business Healthcare Based Cryptocurrency Token.

/EIN News/ -- Tallinn, Estonia, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estonia-based Healthcare Company MAH Healthcare (Htax coin) is thrilled to announce the launch of the HTrax coin, which is a step towards the actualization of the company’s plan to digitalize the healthcare industry through integration with Blockchain.

Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency have enjoyed widespread adoption globally. As the cryptocurrency craze continues to sweep through the world, it is easy to attribute this trend to the seamless integration possible with cryptocurrencies. One of the many cases where Blockchain can be integrated with a field of endeavor is seen in MAH Healthcare's integration of Blockchain with healthcare. MAH Healthcare intends to expand its service offerings across healthcare IT industry sectors, customers, operating locations, and capability for value creation through blockchain technology.

HTrax coin is designed to drive the digital economy of the healthcare system and will provide incentives to various stakeholders. Furthermore, the HTrax coin is a highly secure, BEP20 standard coin and will be available on multiple exchanges for users. It will be launched this February across exchanges as per the business rollout of the application so that the GEO-specific users can procure and use the coins within the ecosystem.

Speaking about the launch of the HTrax coin and what it means for the Healthcare Industry, Mayur Gohel, of MAH Healthcare, said, “MAH healthcare OU has the vision to create a healthcare technology solution that digitalize the healthcare records using state-of-the-art blockchain technology. Our business plan includes connecting patients, doctors, insurance companies, healthcare research companies, pharmacies on a common scalable platform. We have plans to on-board 400000+ patients within a year of launch of our product and daily transaction throughput of 18000+ transactions.”

About MAH Healthcare OU

MAH Healthcare OU is an Estonia-based, rapidly growing Healthcare IT company with the vision of creating brand value in the healthcare industry. MAH intends to expand its service offerings across healthcare IT industry sectors. It leverages innovative technologies such as Blockchain, Defi, Artificial Intelligence, and Smart Contracts. MAH Healthcare OU decentralizes the access to and ownership of medical records while presenting patients with a scalable, eminently compatible, secure, and interoperable platform. In addition, it allows patients and medical practitioners to get Incentivized based on their medical-related financial needs.

