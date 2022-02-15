Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.32% During the Forecast Period (2021-26) | DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight analysis, a growing prevalence of Urinary Incontinence cases, the development of novel devices, an aging population prone to urological conditions such as urinary tract infections, pelvic floor weakness, and conditions such as pregnancy, diabetes, menopause, and Parkinson's disease are among the factors driving the Urinary Incontinence Devices market growth.

DelveInsight's Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Urinary Incontinence Devices market, forthcoming developments in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers, barriers, market trends, and key companies in the Urinary Incontinence Devices market.

Some of the Key Highlights from the Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Urinary Incontinence Devices Market during the forecasted period.

Key players working proactively in the Urinary Incontinence Devices market include NeoTract, Inc., Cook Medical Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., Coloplast Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC, Medtronic PLC, A.M.I. Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, Hollister Incorporated, ConvaTec Group PLC, Caldera Medical Inc., Prosurg, Inc., Laborie, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, ZSI Surgical Implants, Atlantic Therapeutics, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Flexicare (Group) Limited, InControl Medical, and others.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% from 2021 to 2026, reaching USD 4.03 billion by 2026.

According to findings from the feasibility phase of the SANS-UUI study, in September 2021 at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting, a novel, ultra-miniaturized sacral nerve modulation (SNM) system was shown to be both efficacious and safe in treating patients with UUI.

In April 2021, in Australia, Analytica Ltd. signed a joint venture agreement with Hebei Nacol Bio-Technology Co. Ltd. and Shijiazhuang Biosphere Pty Ltd., of Hebei Province, China, to manufacture and distribute its Pericoach device for Urinary Incontinence in China, Macau, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Urinary Incontinence Devices Overview

Urinary Incontinence Devices are medical devices that aid in the collection and retention of urine. Urinary Incontinence (UI) is a medical condition in which a person has strong urges to urinate. The various type of Incontinence includes Stress Incontinence, Urge Incontinence, Overflow Incontinence, and Functional Incontinence.

The incontinence treatment will depend on certain factors such as type of incontinence, physical activity, age, mental health, kegel exercises, and others

Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Insights

Geographically, the Urinary Incontinence Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. But, North America is expected to dominate the global market. This dominance is due to the rising Urinary Incontinence prevalence and urological conditions among men and women in the region.

According to the Urology Care Foundation 2021, a quarter to a third of men and women in the United States suffer from Urinary Incontinence. Overactive bladder affects approximately 33 million people, representing symptoms of urgency, frequency, and urge incontinence.

Furthermore, at the global level, the United States is the largest market at the global level, owing to the development of advanced devices and the government's simple regulatory initiatives. One such technological advancement is Medtronic PLC's development of implantable tibial neuromodulation (TNM) device designed to relieve symptoms of Urinary Incontinence. The device has been approved by the FDA to begin an investigational device exemption (IDE) trial in April 2021.

Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Dynamics

The Urinary Incontinence Devices market has grown significantly owing to the rising Urinary Incontinence prevalence. Furthermore, advanced Urinary Incontinence Devices are being developed at a rapid pace. In addition, the aging population is more prone to Incontinence by the time urological conditions such as urinary tract infections and pelvic floor weakness develop. As a result, as the population ages, the prevalence of urological conditions will rise, boosting the market growth.

The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was profound. Outpatient visits were canceled, and non-emergency hospitals and procedures were halted as a result of the pandemic. As a result, the number of routine clinical examinations of urological visits and related procedures was reduced.

As a result, the number of patients waiting for Urinary Incontinence Devices through surgery has grown over time. As a result, demand for Urinary Incontinence Devices has increased over the forecast period, driving the market growth.

However, factors such as low patient awareness of incontinence and post-operative complications are expected to limit the growth of the global market.

Scope of the Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Product - Urinary Catheters, Urethral Slings, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Artificial Urinary Sphincters, Others

- Urinary Catheters, Urethral Slings, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Artificial Urinary Sphincters, Others Market Segmentation By Type - External Devices and Internal Devices

- External Devices and Internal Devices Market Segmentation By Patient Type - Male and Female

- Male and Female Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others

- Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Incontinence Companies - NeoTract, Inc., Cook Medical Inc., C.R. Bard Inc. (BCR), Coloplast Corporation (COLO-B.CO), Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), Ethicon US, LLC, Medtronic PLC (MDT), A.M.I. Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated (TFX), Hollister Incorporated, ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC), Caldera Medical Inc., Prosurg, Inc., Laborie, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), ZSI Surgical Implants, Atlantic Therapeutics, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Flexicare (Group) Limited, InControl Medical, and others.

NeoTract, Inc., Cook Medical Inc., C.R. Bard Inc. (BCR), Coloplast Corporation (COLO-B.CO), Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), Ethicon US, LLC, Medtronic PLC (MDT), A.M.I. Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated (TFX), Hollister Incorporated, ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC), Caldera Medical Inc., Prosurg, Inc., Laborie, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), ZSI Surgical Implants, Atlantic Therapeutics, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Flexicare (Group) Limited, InControl Medical, and others. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Urinary Incontinence Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% and will reach USD 4.03 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 7 Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Layout 8 Urinary Incontinence Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Key Companies and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

