Singleton Praises Prescription Drug Affordability Initiatives

Trenton – Praising Governor Murphy’s announcement highlighting the legislation to reduce prescription drug prices and make healthcare more affordable for residents, Senator Troy Singleton released the following statement:

“To put it in the simplest terms – drugs don’t work if people can’t afford them. That is why addressing the astronomical cost of prescription drugs is a priority as we work to make New Jersey more affordable. The bills we have introduced are a key component of our collective efforts to provide consumer relief and bring transparency to the pharmaceutical supply chain. These efforts, when combined with our work to create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board and to require carriers to pass savings onto customers, will truly be transformative and make a positive difference in the lives of people who rely on these life-saving medicines.”

