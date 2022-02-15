Submit Release
Feb. 24 virtual public meeting to focus on future Loop 101 widening project in northwest Valley

Loop101MapFutureImprovementProject75thAveToI-17ADOTfeb2022.jpgPHOENIX – A virtual public meeting has been scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 24, to provide information about a future project to widen Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in the northwest Valley.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will host the virtual meeting about the project to add a fourth general purpose lane in each direction along Loop 101 between 75th Avenue and Interstate 17. Construction of the project, currently in the final design phase, is expected to start in 2023.

Those who are interested can attend the public meeting as follows:

What: Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway (75th Avenue to I-17) project virtual public meeting

When: Thursday, Feb. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

How To Participate: Join on a computer or smartphone at: http://bit.ly/L101-75-I17PM. The meeting number (access code) will be: 2481 212 3024 with a password of ADOT2022 (The password for those using a smartphone is 23682022).

To listen to the meeting via phone call: 1.408.418.9388 (English language access code is 248 121 23024 while the Spanish language access code is 2499 369 8786).

Information for those who are not able to attend the virtual meeting, how to provide comments or get additional details is available on the project website.

In addition to providing new lanes, the Loop 101 project between 75th Avenue and I-17 also will widen bridges, reconstruct interchange ramps, provide upgraded freeway lighting, add sound walls where warranted and make other improvements.

The project will be funded as part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Freeway Plan. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

