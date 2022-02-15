World Health Leaders and Innovators Unite for Pandemic Preparedness at Global Health Security Innovation Week 2022
GHSIW 2022 will help innovators build and share sustainable, scalable solutions to meet the needs of those on the COVID-19 front lines, and those preparing to meet future global health threats.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Health Leaders and Innovators Unite for Pandemic Preparedness at Global Health Security Innovation Week 2022
Dr. Peter Hotez, Dennis Boyle, Samantha Dittrich and Pradeep Kakkattil among keynotes for virtual conference March 12-15 organized by TEXGHS, IDEO, GHSN, and UNAIDS Health Innovation Exchange to bring solutions forward.
Locally-grown health security innovation network with a global reach Texas Global Health Security Innovation Consortium (TEXGHS), alongside organizing partners IDEO, Global Health Security Network (GHSN), UNAIDS Health Innovation Exchange, and Austin Technology Incubator (ATI), today announce Global Health Security (GHS) Innovation Week 2022, the world’s first conference gathering health security and technology innovation communities to define and communicate today's most pressing challenges in predicting, preventing, detecting, and responding to global health security threats for pandemic preparedness and recovery. The four-day virtual event will take place March 12 to 15, 2022 and will feature a keynote presentation by Peter J. Hotez, M.D., Ph.D., American scientist, co-director of the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development, co-creator of the CORBEVAX vaccine, and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize nominee. Additional speakers of note include Samantha Dittrich, MPH, associate director for global health security at Merrick & Company; Dennis Boyle, partner and founding member of IDEO l; and Pradeep Kakkattil, Director of Innovation, UNAIDS, Switzerland and recent World Economic Forum 2022 Social Innovator of the Year award winner. Attendees will tune in from countries across the globe to discuss solutions to world health security. To learn more and to register to attend, visit TEXGHS.org/GHSIW22.
"GHS Innovation Week 2022 is a forum for the global health and technology innovation communities to work together to solve our most critical global health security challenges. Reflecting the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, GHSIW 2022 will focus on recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. We will emphasize the importance of health equity and accessibility in building resilient communities that can most effectively recover from COVID-19 and prevent future pandemics," shares Lisa McDonald, MD, MSTC, founding partner of TEXGHS and director of healthcare at Austin Technology Incubator at the University of Texas at Austin.
"GHSIW 2022 will help innovators build and share sustainable and scalable solutions that meet the needs of those on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 and preparing to meet future global health threats. We are thrilled to offer participation in this event to all through the support of our network and sponsors.”
The 2021 Global Health Security Index, released in December, ranked 195 countries according to their capacity to respond to epidemics and pandemics. According to the latest report, “all countries remain dangerously unprepared for meeting future epidemic and pandemic threats. A great opportunity exists, however, to make new capacities more durable to further long-term gains in preparedness.” GHS Innovation Week was designed to address the issues faced by countries across the globe and will cover topics of pandemic readiness, vaccine development, access to healthcare, equity and distribution, as well as lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic applicable to the next global health crisis.
Grown out of Austin, Texas with the support of life science partners and the University of Texas at Austin with a now global network, TEXGHS hosts GHS Innovation Week 2022 March 12 to 15 alongside the SXSW Conference and Festival—it is a SXSW official event. The conference will emphasize the importance of locally driven innovation in emerging ecosystems (LMICs) and will promote equitable access to technologies and resources for ensuring health security in all communities. Together participants will create a road map and a call to action for creating and scaling innovative solutions to global health security challenges.
Global Health Security Innovation Week Program Highlights:
GHS Innovation Week 2022 will feature an international exhibition of start-ups, entrepreneurs and country-specific programs leading COVID-19 response and recovery, while building new solutions to face future health security challenges. Programming offers leaders and innovators an opportunity to share ideas and products with an international audience of decision-makers, customers, and investors.
GHS Innovation Week sessions will address the themes of preparation, response, cooperation, and recovery from health security threats across the following topics:
Health Equity and Accessibility
Mental Health and Community Resiliency
Public Health Solutions and Emerging Infectious Diseases Public Policy and Communication
One Health and Climate Change
Vaccine Development and Distribution
Emerging Innovation Ecosystems
Biosafety and Biosecurity
Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Future Health Security Threats
Investment in GHS Innovation
March 12: Keynote speaker Dennis Boyle, “Thinking like a Healthcare Designer” + IDEO Design for One Health Workshop: human-centered design workshop focused on communicating the impact of environmental health on human health
March 13: Keynote speaker Samantha Dittrich, MPH, “Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA): Past, Present, and Future”
March 14: UNAIDS Demo Day: Virtual pitch event + keynote speaker Pradeep Kakkatil, “UNAIDS Health Innovation Exchange (HIEx): Scaling Innovations to Build Resilient Health Systems”
March 14: Keynote speaker Peter J. Hotez, M.D., Ph.D., to speak on vaccines and recovery
To learn more and register for the conference at texghs.org/ghsiw22. Registration is free and open to the public.
ABOUT TEXAS GLOBAL HEALTH SECURITY INNOVATION CONSORTIUM (TEXGHS)
Infections and disease can spread rapidly and seemingly without warning in our globally connected world, putting people anywhere and everywhere at risk with little warning. Texas Global Health Security Innovation Consortium (TEXGHS), founded in 2020, is a global network of innovators, academia, public sector and private sector partners worldwide whose mission is to bring innovative solutions to global health security. TEXGHS is dedicated to thwarting current and future global health threats by fueling invention, innovation and best practices and processes in disease control and prevention. Learn more at TEXGHS.org and join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn with #TEXGHS and #GHSIW22.
