Business Pyschology: The New World of Work Needs New Specialists

Studying at one of Germany's best business schools; copyright: WHU / Berlin&Cramer The main building of WHU is situated in the picturesque Rhine valley in Germany; copyright: WHU / Falco Peters

Based on research, a renowned German business school offers a Bachelor in Business Psychology focusing on post-pandemic and international working environments

Business psychologists must be able to understand human behavior and meet eye-to-eye with both managers and employees across all departments and areas of expertise” — Academic Director Professor Christian Hagist

VALLENDAR , RHINLAND-PALATINATE, GERMANY, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for the skills of business psychologists had already seen an increase before the start of the COVID-19 crisis. Today, the transformation seen in the working world, accelerated by the pandemic, has shed light on many new potential ways to apply these skills. When working within a team, how can we make the most out of diversity and the great potential it holds? How should we select candidates who, to a large extent, will now be working from home? What must be considered when managing them? How can we prepare employees for working in a more technology-based world increasingly controlled by artificial intelligence? How do we prevent the team from fragmenting and falling apart when they hardly ever meet in person anymore? What personal problems could arise on the team, and how should the company address them? To similar effect, consumer behavior has also changed dramatically. Psychologists can play a helpful role here, specifically to anayze consumer needs and interests and later to develop new approaches to marketing products.

“Business psychologists must be able to understand human behavior, offer professional support when problem-solving, fully integragte themselves into a company’s business model, structures, and corporate goals, and meet eye-to-eye with both managers and employees across all departments and areas of expertise,” says Professor Christian Hagist, director of the WHU Bachelor in Business Psychology program. “This requires both a solid education in psychology and a broad knowledge of the world of business.”

With the new Bachelor of Science in Business Psychology, offered exclusively in English, the WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management seeks to satisfy increased market demand by educating students to become highly qualified experts for both domestic and international careers. The program launches September 2022, and the application process is already underway.

Since its founding in 1984, the WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management, a private, business school with campuses in Vallendar (Rhineland-Palatinate) and Düsseldorf (North Rhine-Westphalia), has made a name for itself as one of the leading academic institutions for commerce in Germany. The school’s study programs are top-placed internationally according to key rankings published by The Financial Times and The Economist. With their broad qualifications and entrepreneurial mindest, the university’s graduates are highly sought after all throughout the corporate world. Many of these graduates have become active entrepeneurs and founders of start-up companies and midsized enterprises. Others work in consulting and finance or can be found working for international companies and corporations. The university’s credo is to educate students so that they become excellent, responsible leaders.

Students of the Business Psychology bachelor’s program benefit in particular from personal support provided by the faculty, a semester abroad at one of WHU’s renowned partner schools, access to WHU’s highly active alumni network, and numerous financing options that allow for course participation independent of an applicant’s financial background.

Further information about the WHU Bachelor of Science in Business Psychology can be found on our study program website at www.whu.edu.